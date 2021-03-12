Arizona Cardinals Bring Back Robert Alford on 1-Year Deal

Cornerback Robert Alford, released by the Arizona Cardinals Wednesday, has agreed to re-sign for one season.

The Cardinals shaved $6 million from their 2021 salary cap earlier this week when the team terminated the contract of cornerback Robert Alford.

Now, as predicted by AllCardinals, the 32-year-old Alford (33 in November) is back with the team after reportedly agreeing to terms on a 1-year contract.

Written in the Alford story Wednesday was this: “It’s not unreasonable to think the Cardinals might consider re-signing Alford to a one-year prove-it deal that would include a low base salary along with bonuses for playing games.”

The minimum salary for players with six credited seasons is $990,000, so it’s likely the base value of his deal is in the neighborhood of that figure.

Any bonuses for games would be considered unlikely to be earned because he was on reserve/injured the entire season and didn’t play in any games. In fact, Alford has been paid $15 million by the Cardinals over the last two seasons without appearing in any regular-season games.

Being unlikely to be earned results in those bonuses not counting toward the 2021 salary cap. If he is on the team, manages to remain healthy and plays in 2021, the bonus money would then count against the 2022 cap.

Contracts can also include provisions where a player that is on reserve/injured can be paid less than the minimum salary. That tactic is common for young players with lower salaries, but would make sense to protect the team in the event Alford is injured again. For a player with Alford’s experience, that minimum salary in 2021 is $515,000.

Alford suffered a broken leg in mid-August of 2019 and then suffered a torn pectoral muscle early in training camp last summer.

His three-year contract was worth $22.5 million and included a $4.5 million signing bonus. He was paid $15 million for the two seasons, and his $7.5 million salary for 2021 is now off the books. That nets a $6 million cap savings because of $1.5 million in dead money remaining from his prorated signing bonus.

Meanwhile, various reports have pegged the two-year contract agreed to by linebacker Tanner Vallejo as worth $4.1 million. However, the total is meaningless without knowing the structure of the deal.