Robert Alford is Healthy and Ready to make his Cardinals Debut

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford has not played in the regular season since 2018 with the Falcons.

Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford has made it through training camp and the preseason largely unscathed for the first time with Arizona.

He missed roughly a week while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but that was the only time he sat out of practice.

Alford signed a three-year contract with Arizona ahead of the 2019 season after spending six years with the Atlanta Falcons. He was set to line up on the opposite side of Patrick Peterson.

However, he suffered a season-ending broken leg before the season started and had to delay his Cardinals debut.

Last year, he tore a pectoral muscle and was done for the year again.

On Sunday, he will finally get to put on the Cardinals uniform for his team debut.

"It means everything," Alford said after practice Friday. "I've been hurt the past two years. So, just to get through camp and get to Week 1 was major for me, and it's a blessing at the end of the day. I'm ready to roll on Sunday."

The excitement on his face was clear.

Alford has been an active member of the Cardinals even while out. He still came to practices and attended meetings to provide a veteran presence.

After the 2020 season, Arizona cut him and brought him back on a one-year deal for less money.

"Basically he told us, 'Hey, I want to come back. I owe you guys, so I'll come back for whatever deal. And because I owe the organization, I owe the Cardinals and I want to prove that you all are right about me,' which obviously we respect that a ton," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in June.

Alford feels great physically ahead entering his first game since December of 2018.

He said that he did not miss much of a step while being on the COVID list since he had limited symptoms. He was still able to run and do drills alone at a park.

"Robert, after being on COVID for a week, he's come back and he looks good," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday.

Alford and the Cardinals secondary will have a tall order Sunday when they face the Titans. Tennessee traded for seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones this offseason to pair with emerging top wideout A.J. Brown.

The veteran corner mentioned that while Tennessee has formidable weapons, he trusts Joseph's plan and believes in his unit.

"They are a good group and at the end of the day, we have a great game plan that the coaches put together, and we're going to execute it on Sunday," Alford said.

He said cannot wait to play.