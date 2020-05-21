Like CB Buddy Patrick Peterson, Robert Alford Talks ... Super Bowl

Is Super Bowl talk contagious?

It might be, although surely Cardinals players aren’t ready to do a reprise of the iconic Chicago Bears Super Bowl Shuffle from 35 years ago. Yes, it's been 35 years.

Earlier this week, AllCardinals presented the words of cornerback Patrick Peterson, who invoked the Super Bowl goal while on a podcast.

"This is probably the best football team I've been a part of on paper," he said before adding that if the team can “manage the locker room, manage the ego and make sure everybody is on the same page ... we can be in Tampa ready to face whoever and ready to hopefully bring that Lombardi Trophy, the first Lombardi Trophy, home to Arizona."

Thursday, it was his fellow cornerback Robert Alford’s turn. He did it twice while speaking to Arizona media in a videoconference on Wednesday.

Asked what the tone is like during 'Zoom' team meetings in terms of what they want to accomplish this season, Alford said, “Everyone, No. 1, what we all want to accomplish is to own the division and then move to the playoffs, dominate in the playoffs and then get to the Super Bowl, which is everyone's goal. And win.”

In a sense, he addressed Peterson’s point, “Everyone is just staying on top of each other and making sure that we're taking advantage of this opportunity, and don't let the opportunity pass us up.”

When a reporter noted that quarterback Tom Brady recently tweeted that his former team’s Super Bowl comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons was being televised, Alford was asked if he re-watched the game in which he had one of his team’s biggest plays.

In Super Bowl LI, Alford’s 82-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Falcons a 21-0 lead with 2:21 to play in the first half. However, Atlanta was outscored 34-7 after that play and the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit with 8:31 left in the third quarter to win 34-28 in overtime. New England’s offense was on the field for 99 snaps in the game and Alford played 98.

“I watched the game so many times," he said. "I don't think that I watched it the day that you are saying Tom Brady watched it, but I have watched it countless times and just was able to reflect upon that game and the things that I've done and the things that we could have improved on as a team.

“But right now, my mindset is just getting Arizona to the Super Bowl and just getting that feeling again with my new group of brothers that I have now. And I'm pushing toward that.”