Robert Alford's comeback season is likely over before it even began. For the second August training camp in a row, the Arizona Cardinals projected starting cornerback sustained a (probable) season-ending injury, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Tuesday.

NFL Media's Mike Garafalo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Alford suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday, with later evaluations revealing it was a torn muscle. While there is no specific plan in place moving forward, Kingsbury said there is a possibility the franchise places Alford on the season-ending reserve/injured list.

"We've had that discussion, still working through it, kind of what the next step is," Kingsbury told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "But just disappointed for Rob. I mean, nobody works harder. We knew last year bringing him in, his competitive nature, the way he plays, the physical way he plays at corner, that's what we wanted. And then you get to know the guy off the field and he's everything you want in your organization: a great leader; great juice; great energy each and every day and he worked his [butt] off to get back. Everybody is heartbroken for him here."

When asked if there was a possibility Alford could make a return at any point this season, Kingsbury was not optimistic. Last year, after Alford broke his leg in preseason training camp, initial prognosis reportedly predicted he could return as early as Week 6. That never came to fruition and the timetable for pectoral injuries that require surgery, which Alford will have, is typically longer.

"Sounds like those type of surgeries (are) 4-6 month-type recoveries, so I guess on the short end there could be a possibility," Kingsbury said. "But those are things we're still going to talk through."

Since players conducted all of their offseason training away from team facilities at home due to the NFL suspending in-person workouts during the summer due to COVID-19, it has been widely expected that there is potential for more injuries this season. Although teams across the league are trying to limit soft-tissue injuries and more serious dustups, the physical nature of football makes it inevitable.

Kingsbury said Alford's injury occurred on a relatively routine play and that there was not much in the way of preparation or caution that could have prevented it.

"We've tried to figure that out," he said. "It was just, he reached out to knock the ball down and we're not sure if it was when he reached out and knocked the ball down, or when they both went to the ground, but very natural looking, ordinary, routine-type play. And just unfortunate that happened, so I'm not sure what really there is to learn from it. Just a really tough break for Rob and I'm sure he'll rehab and come back better than ever. That's kind of what he's done and he's grinded it out his entire career."

In other injury news, Cardinals wide receiver missed his third consecutive practice rehabbing a hamstring injury. Kingsbury also said outside linebacker Chandler Jones missed Tuesday's session as it was a veteran's day off.