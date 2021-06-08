Alford Aims to Prove Worth After Missing Two Full Seasons

The Arizona Cardinals cornerback is playing for the team at the NFL's minimum salary after missing two complete regular seasons.

Robert Alford has something to prove and he wanted the Arizona Cardinals to know it.

In February of 2019, the Cardinals signed the Falcons unrestricted free-agent cornerback to a three-year contract worth $22.5 million.

In two years, the Cardinals ended up paying Alford $14.95 million for one — yes one — preseason game.

That one was in 2019, thanks to Alford suffering a broken leg in practice two days before the team’s second preseason game against the then-named Oakland Raiders. In his only game, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Alford played only eight snaps.

Last year, Alford was intent on being the Cardinals starting corner opposite Patrick Peterson, but fate intervened again. Before pads even came on during the delayed start of training camp in August, Alford suffered another season-ending injury — a torn pectoral muscle.

Most everyone thought his Cardinals career was over at the very least, especially after his contract that had a $7.55 million base salary in 2021 was terminated on March 10.

Not so fast.

Two days later, Alford signed a one-year minimum-salary contract worth $990,000.

Three months later, Alford has been on the field during offseason workouts with an excellent chance of winning a starting job opposite free-agent addition Malcolm Butler. Provided, of course, he stays healthy.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday, “Our entire staff is obviously pulling for Rob. The last two years have been tough; just the manner in which the injuries have happened. He's worked his tail off to get back in shape after two years of not being able to play. (He) basically told us, ‘Hey, I want to come back. I owe you guys. So I'll come back for whatever deal. And because I owe the organization, I owe the Cardinals and I want to prove it that you all are right about me.’

“Obviously, we respect that a ton. And he's a great leader around here. Brings great juice, great energy. And it's been great to see him back out there.”

Safety Budda Baker is also glad to have Alford back in the secondary.

Baker said, “Those of you who do not know Robert Alford; he's a guy who is a big talker, a guy who loves the game, a guy who last year knew was damn near a season-ending injury and would still go to meetings, would still go to practice and watch practice and help young guys out or help even older guys out by seeing things.”

The Cardinals haven’t had that much work on the field yet, but Baker has been impressed by what he’s seen.

“Now that he's on the field, I know, he's very excited,” Baker said. “He still looks like the great Robert Alford, fresh Robert Alford. And I'm excited to see him play because today, I mean, he was locking some stuff up today. And it was great to see.”