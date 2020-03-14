Cardinals Free-Agent DE Rodney Gunter Aiming to Turn Risk into Reward

After losing defensive linemen Darius Philon and Robert Nkemdiche before the start of the 2019 season, and subsequently suffering injuries within the unit throughout the year, the Arizona Cardinals are in desperate need of sufficient depth at the position. One clear option resides directly in the organization's own free-agent pool: Defensive end Rodney Gunter.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder re-signed with the Cardinals in early April last offseason on a one-year, $1.75 million contract (according to OverTheCap.com). Gunter did not receive as strong of a demand for his services as he anticipated, meeting only with the Green Bay Packers before deciding to re-sign with Arizona.

"I went in (to free agency) with high hopes," Gunter said at the time. "This is home, so I decided to come back here and give it another shot. I just have to keep my head up and keep striving to get better."

Now, one year later, Gunter is back on the open market with the ability to test the waters and parlay last season's effort into a bigger contract.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2015 out of Delaware State, last season was Gunter's fifth with the Cardinals. He led the team's defensive linemen in sacks with three and also contributed 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits.

Gunter was a starter during his rookie season at nose tackle after fellow defensive lineman Corey Peters tore his Achilles. However, he played limited snaps in the two years that followed. Then, in 2018, he pushed into the starting lineup again in the team’s transition to a 4-3 defensive scheme, elevating into the role for the final 10 games.

"We thought he had a tremendous season (in 2018)," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Gunter re-signed last year and had evaluated film. "It didn't, I guess, go the way he wanted in free agency, but he's a tremendous player, a great person and a great teammate. We were thrilled to death to get him back. He can provide great depth there at the D-line."

His productivity in 2019 at end after a switch back to a 3-4 scheme makes him, at worst, an attractive rotational depth target that would supplement the team's thin defensive line. The 28-year-old has played in 77 games to this point in his career, starting in 38 (13 in 2019) posting 126 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. That production makes him a viable candidate for an Arizona position group that is hungry for depth.

Plus, Gunter’s 7.5 sacks over the past two years is second on the team behind only Pro Bowl outside linebacker Chandler Jones (32).

Including Gunter, the group features five defensive linemen within the unrestricted free-agent pool this offseason. Players may sign with their team of choice when the new league year commences on Wednesday (if the calendar is not disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic).

In Week 13 last year, a 23-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gunter suffered a toe injury and was moved to the reserve/injured list missing the remainder of the season. Still, his production throughout the season would be a great value acquisition.

At the same time, Gunter signed his one-year deal last season with an agenda: Achieve a more lucrative payout in 2020.

"That's the ultimate goal," Gunter said. "Stay healthy, have another good season and give the thing another shot."