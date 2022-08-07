Rodney Hudson Among New Minor Cardinals Injuries

The Arizona Cardinals had 18,000 fans in attendance at their annual Red and White Practice Saturday afternoon. Football was indeed in the air at State Farm Stadium and it was a step closer to preseason football, which begins for the Cardinals on Aug. 12.

While quarterback Kyler Murray was present after testing positive for COVID-19, he didn't do more than warmups. With Colt McCoy out as well, Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano were the team's No. 1 and 2 quarterbacks during practice.

During the week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury disclosed that tight end Zach Ertz was dealing with a calf injury, tight end Trey McBride had a sore back, cornerback Marco Wilson has a groin injury and wide receiver Antoine Wesley suffered hip and groin injuries.

Last season, Kingsbury had a knack for saying injuries were "minor issues." But of the four current injuries, Wesley's is the most uncertain. Kingsbury said Wesley had an MRI after suffering the injury on a play during practice Wednesday. It's not definite if Wesley needs surgery or not.

On Saturday, there were new "minor" injuries uncovered.

Center Rodney Hudson has been dealing with a knee injury and Kingsbury said that “it could be any day” that Hudson returns. The 33-year-old is easing his way into action after an offseason of doubt about his future.

Outside linebacker Markus Golden missed periods of practice time due to a toe issue.

“It shouldn’t be anything too long-term,” Kingsbury said.

After warmups, linebacker Devon Kennard left the field and didn't practice. Undrafted rookie cornerback Darrell Back was also seen leaving the field with a trainer.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke was placed under COVID protocols. With Murray returning, Keke is the only one on the team in the protocols.

As for the practice, Byron Murphy Jr. having a pick-6 off a McSorley throw was arguably the most noteworthy play of the day. The defense seemed to be ahead as Guarantano was picked off by Breon Borders, Baker had an interception and running back Jonathan Ward fumbled once.

On offense, usual training camp standout wide receiver Greg Dortch made plays. Dortch has a real chance of making the 53-man roster, especially with his special-teams'abilities.

No serious injuries occurred during practice, and that's the most important takeaway as the Cardinals have three open practices of camp this week prior to the first preseason game against the Bengals.