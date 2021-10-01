Arizona Cardinals Rodney Hudson Real MVP?

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues to be one of the most talked-about players in the NFL, and for good reason.

Currently, he remains one of the top three choices at many betting houses in odds for the league’s Most Valuable Player. At sisportsbook.com, Murray is tied for the best odds (+700) with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes.

Murray and Stafford will be leading their teams Sunday in a battle for first place in the NFC West.

However, Murray might not be the most valuable player on his own team. Am I talking about wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins? Nope. Or outside linebacker Chandler Jones? No again.

While an offensive lineman will never win the award much less even receive a vote, call me crazy, but a case can be made for center Rodney Hudson.

Acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade early this offseason, the Cardinals knew what they were getting on the field with Hudson. What many might not have realized is how valuable he would also be off the field.

“It's above and beyond what we could have ever hoped for, I'd say," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. "His leadership, how he approaches the game, practice, the preparation; he can't get enough football, and he's just really fun to be around.”



Hudson's leadership has received rave reviews throughout the offseason and training camp. It ramped up following Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars when backup guards Max Garcia and Sean Harlow were pressed into action because of back injuries suffered by left guard Justin Pugh and right guard Justin Murray in the first half.

Garcia was on the right side and Harlow the left for the entire second half when the Cardinals totaled 252 yards.

When offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was asked Thursday what Hudson has meant to the offense, he said, “Rodney is an outstanding communicator. He gets a lot of the credit for last week, having two new guys come in during the game. That goes to Rodney Hudson. There was no panic on the sidelines, there was no panic in the game. He just took those guys and communicated with them. And it looked like they just stepped in and had been starting. And that's a credit to him. And that's what he brings to this team.

“He's an unbelievable communicator, not only on the field, but in the meeting room with Kyler. I think it's the best gift that we got this year because you're adding instant leadership. The offensive line loves this guy. They'll do anything for him. And he's like having another coach in the room. And I'm pleased to have Rodney here. So I'm honored to coach him. I've admired his career ever since he's come into the league and to have an opportunity to coach him on a daily basis, it's special.”

Kingsbury seconded that emotion, saying, “Yeah, he's phenomenal. In those meetings, when he starts orchestrating and running the meetings with the quarterbacks in there; he could be a coach if he wanted to tomorrow. He's seen it all done at all. Physical, very calm presence. And Sean's exactly right that nobody blinked when those guys came in, because he was orchestrating and getting them where they needed to go.”

Second-year lineman Josh Jones, who played right guard for the first two games, but slid to right tackle with Kelvin Beachum out against the Jaguars, said, “We love Rodney, man. He came in and just helped us all. Even the best, even Beach. He's able to talk with each of us about protections and just further everybody's understanding in the room of the information that we're doing. He's so well-versed in everything. Protections, looks; he's physical out there. He's a leader so I think he helped us tremendously. I love Rodney.”

Noting the performance of the backups Sunday, Jones said of Hudson and Kugler, “We got a lot of depth in our room, guys that step up and are able to play different positions and it’s just a testament to Kugs and the type of players he brought in this room. We just have to keep working. Whatever happens, we just keep working.”