In a momentous week for the Cardinals that ended with the signing of quarterback Kyler Murray to a deal that has him under contract through the 2028 season, somewhat overshadowed was the calming news that center Rodney Hudson would return for at least one more season.

While there was only speculation and scant information regarding why Hudson was a no-show from all offseason activities including his unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp, general manager Steve Keim in effect confirmed that the 12-year veteran was deciding whether to continue playing.

Appearing on ArizonaSports 98.7 FM following this past Friday’s press conference with Murray, Keim was asked about Hudson and the state of the offensive line.

There was nothing in the question specifically about the reason Hudson stayed away.

Keim said, “I think another year of all those guys playing together and playing in unison is going to be big. Rodney, I think it's like a lot of players. I think that they have to take the offseason, at that age, Larry (Fitzgerald) used to do it a lot, and determine whether they're going to continue playing depending on how their body reacts.

“So I think that Rodney is in a good place. He's excited. He wouldn't come back unless he was gonna be 100%. And we're certainly thrilled that he is coming back.”

Players can be fined for unexcused absences from minicamp and there is no information on whether he was.

It’s difficult to imagine the team fining one of the leaders on the line, but it’s also unusual for an absence to be unexcused when the player is deciding whether to play or possibly retire.

In any event, Hudson’s return is obviously important for the line, the running game and his continued help in Murray’s growth.

Also asked if he had a newfound respect for the importance of the position, Keim said, “No question. And you know, it’s not that it was never an important position. (But) just the fact that that position nowadays comes with so much intellectual knowledge of the game. Whether it's seeing things and making calls and alerts, but also just the ability nowadays, especially when your quarterback's 5-10, is to be able to handle that interior pressure.”