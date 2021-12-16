Arizona Cardinals: Rodney Hudson on Reserve/COVID-19

The Arizona Cardinals lost arguably their most valuable piece of their offensive line to the COVID list on Thursday.

In a day dominated with the news that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly out for the season because of a torn MCL in his knee, it got worse with the placement of center Rodney Hudson on reserve/COVID-19 with a positive test making it unlikely he will be able to play Sunday against the Lions.

There were five other players that also did not practice, but the most concerning might be left guard Justin Pugh, who was limited Wednesday by a calf injury suffered in Week 9 against the 49ers. Pugh did not practice Thursday and had illness added to his status. With Hudson testing positive, it’s possible Pugh is being monitored to see if he is also positive.

In the first three days of the week, the Cardinals had been one of only six NFL teams that did not have any players placed on reserve/COVID-19.

The other four players out of practice were running back James Conner (ankle), cornerback Robert Alford (pectoral), nose tackle Corey Peters (knee) and defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs).

Defensive tackle Leki Fotu (shoulder), who was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, was limited Thursday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (thumb) was limited for the second consecutive day.

For the Lions, five players that did not practice Wednesday were also out Thursday, including tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is reportedly out for the season after undergoing thumb surgery.

The others not practicing were running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder), linebacker Julian Okwara (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (back) and tackle Will Holden (personal). Linebacker Alex Anzalone (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, but was limited Thursday.

Upgraded to full from limited were tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder) and linebackers Derrick Barnes (knee) and Austin Bryant (shoulder). Defensive end Michael Brockers (knee) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) were limited for the second consecutive day.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was added to the injury report (thigh) and was limited.