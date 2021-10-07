Max Garcia Praises Rodney Hudson

The Rodney Hudson adulation tour continues.

It would be difficult to find any NFL veteran addition in the offseason this year that has had a greater impact than Cardinals center Rodney Hudson.

Meanwhile, his departure has also affected the Raiders and was accentuated after Monday night’s loss to the Chargers. Head coach Jon Gruden said there won’t be any panic when asked about the state of the line.

“We like our linemen. We really do,” he said Tuesday. “We did have some pretty good outings. We are not going to hit the panic button. We got to keep coaching. We got to keep developing these guys and sometimes, the medicine is what we all need. We all need a taste of that medicine even though we don’t like the taste. You got to get back to work, you got to get back on the horse. That horse will throw you off once in a while and if you know anything about (Chargers edge rusher Joey) Bosa and some of these guys in this league, they are pretty good at throwing you off your horse. So, you got to be mentally tough and keep fighting.”

Back in Arizona, Hudson was again the subject of discussion after Sunday’s 37-20 victory over the Rams, a game in which the Cardinals totaled 465 yards.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday, “He’s been tremendous for our organization as a whole. To bring in somebody like Rodney who has that great amount of understanding of blocking schemes, pass protections, and his communications on the field, on the sideline and in the games have just been tremendous.

"We can’t say enough good things about him and what he’s brought, particularly with a young quarterback who’s still growing and trying to master his craft."

In the team’s final offensive possession of the game that started at the 1-yard line, the Cardinals ran on every play during a 12-play, 94-yard drive that bled 8:27 off the clock and resulted in a field goal for a 24-point lead.

"When you run the ball like we did today, it makes it hard for teams to hone in on what you're doing," Hudson said afterward. "And being two-dimensional, the run game helped the pass as well as the pass helping the run. I think we played a good complementary game today.”

Hudson was credited in keeping the line calm when guards Justin Pugh and Justin Murray left the Week 3 game in Jacksonville in the first half. With backup guards Max Garcia and Sean Harlow playing the entire second half, the Cardinals gained 252 yards.

Against the Rams, Pugh was back, but Garcia made his first NFL start since 2018 when he was with the Denver Broncos. He suffered a torn ACL during that season after starting all 16 games at left guard in 2016 and 2017.

He signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Cardinals in 2019 while recovering and played in only seven games after beginning the season on reserve/physically unable to perform. In training camp this year, he added center reps to those at guard to be able to back up Hudson. That was a revelation, according to Garcia.

“I've been watching Rodney play since my rookie year in the league (2015),” he said. “He's somebody that I always watched work and even some of the guys that I played with always spoke really highly of him. And it wasn't until I officially kind of moved to center this year and started learning about the intricacies of playing center and the things that he taught me during training camp, I was like, man, this dude is the real deal.

“I understand why he's been so valuable to offensive lines. Just all the calls and everything that he sees on the field. I think it's something that's helped (quarterback) Kyler (Murray) as well and it's only made us that much better. He's like having the quarterback up there as well, so having him up there is ... you can't replace someone like that.”

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was a coach in the AFC for eight seasons, including two as Denver’s head coach when he faced Hudson twice a year in the AFC West.

Stated simply, Joseph said Thursday, “He was the best center in football for a long time. He's such a smart guy, he's a physical guy, he makes protections easy. When the center can see safety rotations, that makes a young quarterback’s job very easy. In the run game, he's a physical guy so he can move the shade off the line of scrimmage. That's rare to have a guy that's so smart in pass protection, but also so good in the run game. But he's been the best center in football for a long time and he's still playing at a high level.”