Rodney Hudson not Focused on How he Landed in Arizona

On Tuesday, word spread that 10-year NFL center Rodney Hudson would be released by the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the transaction wasn't reported to the league, so it gave time for the Raiders to field offers.

A day later, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they had completed a trade with the Raiders to acquire Hudson and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a third-rounder.

Hudson first spoke with the Arizona media on Friday and said while the trade was a "a little surprising," he does not find it relevant now that he is a member of the Cardinals.

"That doesn't even really matter at this point to me," Hudson said. "To some people, it might, but that doesn't really matter to how we got here . . . I'm excited to be here."

The Cardinals were looking to upgrade several spots on the roster this offseason and saw Hudson's availability as an opportunity to find a starting center.

Offensive line coach Sean Kugler mentioned earlier this offseason that he wants the best five linemen starting, and that it was possible that Arizona would add someone during the offseason.

Hudson is looking forward to getting to know and working with his new Cardinals teammates, including quarterback Kyler Murray. The two exchanged messages after the deal.

"He's a very talented, big arm, obviously fast and quick, can really stretch the field and has a lot of ability," Hudson said. "So I'm looking forward to getting there and being able to help in any capacity."

Not everyone in the building will be a new face for Hudson. Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner was with the Raiders in 2019.

However, the center admitted he will need to learn a lot this offseason about his new teammates and the offense he is joining. He's been in the AFC for his whole career, and has not watched much Cardinals football. However, he is looking forward to the challenge.

"Being in the AFC, I haven't really seen a lot of their games just based based on we don't play the same opponents," Hudson said. "I was watching highlights on YouTube the last couple of days just to see what the offense has been doing. I'm looking forward to getting in and to learn and grow with the guys."