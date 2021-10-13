Rodney Hudson Out, Max Garcia in Against Browns

The Arizona Cardinals starting center will miss this week's matchup with the Cleveland Browns due to an injury he suffered against the 49ers in Week 5.

Arizona Cardinals starting center Rodney Hudson will not be available this week against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media Wednesday.

Hudson left last Sunday's game with an injury to his ribs early in the third quarter and did not return.

Backup Max Garcia filled in and will need to do so again.

Hudson has been a stout addition for the Cardinals this season on all fronts.

He's aided the offense by calling out coverages, blocked well and has been praised for his locker-room presence.

"I'm not sure if you can replace him as far as helping the plays be effective," Kingsbury said. "I mean, he was such a great presence for us in pass protection in the run game. It's hard to account for not having him in there as a play-caller."

Kingsbury said Hudson will be week-to-week.

"He's a captain of ours, the guy that we look to as one of our leaders, the anchor for the middle, but we've got to hold it down while he's out," quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday.

However, Garcia is someone who can fill in at each interior position and has done so effectively this year.

He started in Week 4 against the Rams at right guard, and he held up well.

"Max has been here three years now and just is reliable as it gets," left guard Justin Pugh said last week. "He can play any of the interior positions, does a good job filling in anywhere he's been asked to."

Murray said following last week's game that Garcia came in and played well for Hudson.

The Cardinals take on a supremely talented Browns defense this week, anchored by defensive end Myles Garrett. Not having Hudson's expertise will put a lot of pressure on Arizona's healthy players.

But, the team has adapted to injury well thus far and is keeping the same attitude.