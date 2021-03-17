Hudson More Than 'Right in the Mix' for Cardinals Starting Center Job

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler said in February that any center the team added in free agency would be involved in an "open competition."

It may have taken a pivot, but the Arizona Cardinals secured the centerpiece of their offensive line on Wednesday.

The franchise announced they traded a 2021 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-rounder. The 31-year-old offensive lineman, who turns 32 in July, spent the last six seasons with the Raiders and started in all 92 games, only missing four contests during that span. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016, 2017 and 2019 and was also named a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

The development comes after the Cardinals were unable to sign one of their top center targets in free agency, former Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley, who signed a reported five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are set to take on the contract of Hudson, who currently is slated to make a base salary of $9.55 million in 2021 and $10.5 million in 2022, with workout bonuses of $350,000 each season. The $9.9 and $10.85 million totals both will count against the salary cap. Due to the lower cap figure in 2021 because of decreased league revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hudson could be a serious candidate for contract restructuring to spread the cap hit over potential voidable seasons beyond 2022.

With Hudson's trade complete, pending a physical, Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler seemingly has his starting five under contract. Arizona re-signed 2020 starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum to a two-year contract on Tuesday, while left tackle D.J. Humphries and left guard Justin Pugh are under contract for this season. Additionally, the franchise extended the contract of swing offensive lineman Justin Murray midway through 2020 and he is expected to be the right guard now that J.R. Sweezy is an unrestricted free agent.

Josh Jones, a third-round pick last year, could compete with Murray or Beachum for their right-side spots.

Hudson has missed just one game in the last five seasons and will seemingly give the Cardinals durability at the center position in. Plus, he was not whistled for any penalties last season despite playing in 100 percent (1,083) of the Raiders' offensive snaps. It was the first time in his career where he was never singled out by the referees for an error.

In February, Kugler said the two centers under contract on the Cardinals roster, Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard, "both have things they need to improve on." They each missed time at various points in the season due to injury, COVID-19-related issues or personal absences — both had children during the year — and Cole's four false starts were more than double every other center in the league.

"Center position last year had its ups and downs," Kugler said. "Both those guys at times played extremely well. At times those guys, they struggled. Both being young players, they're both hard workers, they both like the game of football. I think they're both going to improve . . . they need to take the accountability of improving those things.

"The center position, overall, I think needs to take the next step to get better and to get better to help our offense. That starts with myself evaluating how I'm coaching those guys. It starts with those guys individually."

Now with Hudson in the room, the "open competition" that the franchise's offensive line coach insinuated before free agency likely has closed.

"Will we try to add to that room?" Kugler said. "Will we try to improve the competition? We'll always do that. We'll always try to look to make sure that we've got the best five out there and the next best five ready to go. If that means bringing somebody in, that's not out of the possibility."

Per Pro Football Focus, Hudson has played 3,445 pass-blocking snaps since 2015 and has allowed just three sacks in that span with a pressure rate of 1.2 percent. He allowed just one sack last year. The same metrics rank Hudson No. 1 among all NFL centers with a 93.6 pass-blocking grade dating back to 2015.

Even when Kugler was unsure of any potential additions at the position, there was a sense of urgency he was instilling in both Cole and Gaillard. Come training camp in August, there may not be as much of a competition for reps as originally planned.

"If we add somebody, they're going to be right in the mix," Kugler said. "It's going to be open competition. The best guy is going to get that job."

Unquestionably, Hudson is more than "right in the mix."