J.J. Watt and Zach Ertz will have new players to put under their wing.

Rookies have to learn fast how to succeed in the National Football League. From immense training to learning the playbook, the jump from college to the pros can test a player. Luckily, for the Cardinals' newest faces, they’ll have some help.

The Cardinals drafted tight end Trey McBride and edge rushers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders during the second day of the NFL draft. For them, they’ll have no shortage of role models to look up to.

These rookies enter position rooms that are led by some of the best players in the game. Thomas and Sanders will compete alongside a three-time defensive player of the year, DE J.J. Watt, along with Markus Golden. On the offensive side, McBride is teamed up with Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl participant.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim selected Thomas with their first of two picks in the third round of the draft. The San Diego State lineman produced 20.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season, eventually being named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. While at SDSU, Thomas’ jersey bore a red No. 99, the same as his new teammate, Watt.

“Him [Thomas] and Zach Allen will be following him [Watt] around like puppies but that's a good thing because if they are both here at 6 everyday and stay till 4 I’m good with it.” Keim said.

The Cardinals intend to have Thomas play mainly the role of an outside linebacker but he brings along the experience as an inside lineman, a versatility that resembles his new mentor.

“I modeled a lot of my game after J.J. Watt, especially my time at San Diego State.” Thomas said. "J.J. was another guy I was able to learn a lot of inside, outside, and just dominate so I’m hoping to do the same.”

Watt won’t have just one player to put under his wings, instead it’ll be multiple. Shortly after Thomas was picked by the Cardinals, the Red Sea swept up edge rusher Myjai Sanders with their second third-round pick. For Sanders, Watt provides a wealth of knowledge on how to navigate the NFL.

“I always prayed that I was picked to a team that they gave me a veteran on the team to show me the routes upon in the NFL and how did he get to the NFL and what is the good things and bad things to do in the NFL,” Sanders said.

Watt is set to carry the load as a role model for the incoming defensive rookies but on the offensive side that role goes to Ertz. In preparation for his first full season in Arizona, Ertz will be the role model for McBride.

After trading their first-round pick for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, the Cardinals selected McBride in the second round of the draft. Despite having Ertz and Maxx Williams returning, the Cardinals decided to go with McBride, who was their highest-rated remaining player on their board.

The Cardinals weren’t wrong to view McBride so highly. In 2021 he was awarded the John Mackey Award as the best college tight end in the nation. Alongside Ertz, the duo can be a powerful tandem.

“He [Ertz] really does it all, he’s a guy who can be an asset in the run game, can go and catch balls and really a guy that I’m looking forward to see how he plays, how he prepares,” McBride said. “I just want to be a sponge and take it all in and learn everything I can from Zach.”

As the third day of the draft proceeded more rookies were added to the roster and possibly more opportunities for role models on the Cardinals.