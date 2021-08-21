Rondale Moore's Early Involvement in Cardinals' Offense is Encouraging

It appears the Cardinals plan on using Rondale Moore in a variety of ways, a good way to use a player with his caliber of speed.

Often times, college players hit the professional level of football and fail. Sometimes it's due to their inability to adapt, other times it's their inability to simply get on the field.

In some cases, their talents are simply used the wrong way. Many believed the Arizona Cardinals to be guilty of precisely this upon selecting versatile defensive player Isaiah Simmons in 2020 and sticking him at linebacker.

To label receiver Rondale Moore as a mere "gadget guy" is a disservice. Moore has exceeded expectations to this point thanks to a solid training camp, and has earned the right to be on the field with A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins.

However, the 5-foot-7 receiver isn't going to climb the ladder over taller defenders for a 50/50 ball. While quick, Moore's route-running will obviously take some fine-tuning before any Keenan Allen comparisons can begin.

While not scheme-dependent, Moore was thought to have a better chance of succeeding in the NFL should he have landed in a progressive offense. After being selected by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft, it's hard to imagine a better place for Moore to call home thanks to the dynamic offensive capabilities that make up a Kliff Kingsbury scheme.

Arizona maintained their excitement to utilize Moore whenever possible through camp, and those promises have came to fruition thus far through the preseason. Through the Cardinals' two exhibition games, Moore has a total of nine targets, good enough to lead the team.

Moore has also carried the ball three times, being the only receiver to touch the ball out of the backfield in either game for Arizona. Moore has gained 63 yards on his nine touches.

"I think there's value in every snap, especially for me as a rookie coming in," said Moore after playing in just his second preseason game.

"First and foremost just to see coverage, go out there and see signals. Get on the same page as the quarterbacks and get live looks from different people other than your teammates. So I think there's definitely value in these games."

Moore also was on display in special teams, acting as a punt and kickoff return man through his time in the game. Moore fair-caught two punts and took one kickoff back for 11 yards.

"I definitely felt comfortable," said Moore when asked about his first taste of playing special teams. "It was cool to get some experience out there, and I look forward to continuing to try to make plays week in and week out."

It's clear the Cardinals intend to use Moore in a variety of ways, even if the rookie receiver himself doesn't know exactly how the upcoming season will look for him in terms of usage.

"(I have) absolutely no clue," answered Moore when asked what he expected on a weekly basis. "For me, I really don't even concern myself with those type of distractions. For me, it's just continuing to work, doing what I can on my part to be the best ball player I can so I can go out there and help the team."

Although we're only two games into the preseason, the Cardinals have displayed their creativity and trust to get Moore the ball through different avenues.

While 2021 has already proven to be a learning curve for the rookie, the confidence instilled by the Cardinals to dial his number more than anybody's thus far speaks volumes to his potential impact in the regular season.