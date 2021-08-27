Arizona Cardinals Jordan Hicks, Zaven Collins Together

Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was handed the job Jordan Hicks had, but the two are working well together.

Training camp could have been awkward for Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins.

His NFL career began on the first day of the draft when the Cardinals selected him with the 16th overall choice. What no one expected was that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would immediately anoint Collins as the starting MIKE linebacker, which is the player that calls the team’s defensive signals.

That job had been previously held by Jordan Hicks, who in two seasons with the Cardinals played 2,157 snaps that equated to 100% in 2019 and 92% last year.

Needless to say, Hicks was shocked by the decision and told the media in the first week of training camp that Keim called a few days after the draft to bluntly inform him that he couldn’t even compete for the job. And that occurred not long after he had earlier agreed to accept a pay cut for 2021.

Hicks said, “It was tough, right? Obviously. When I heard that, that was the whole reason behind all the drama (having the ability to seek a trade). There's nothing against Zaven; the kid is awesome. He's a great player and he's done nothing but great things out there. He's got a bright future in the NFL. But when everything happened, it was tough to handle. That was kind of the beginning of what the offseason was.

“Every player understands the business side of this game that we play in the NFL. There’s a part of you that is pissed off because all you want to do is have an opportunity to compete. But then at the same time, you understand it. You understand that Steve is doing his job and is doing what he has to do to further the team. I respected the fact that he told me straight up. I respected the fact that he told me he was going to work with me to try to honor a trade, and so there’s a part of you that respects it and there’s a part of you that just wishes you had an opportunity (to compete), which is all I ask for.”

Hicks was absent for all offseason work and a trade never happened, setting the stage for training camp. But he reported and was the epitome of being a professional.

Asked if he wondered what camp would be like, especially meeting Hicks for the first time, Collins said, “I wondered a little bit but then once I talked to our coaches, everything was fine. That stuff is out of our hands. But everything's fine now. Everything's perfect.”

He also acknowledged communicating with Hicks during the offseason.

“We talked and stuff and everything's fine. And we are literally like, nothing happened. We don't even think about that. We just think about, ‘Hey, what's this? What are we going to do here?’ And it's not like one of us is trying to one-up each other. That's not the situation. It's; we all as a team have a common goal to win. And we do that on the football field during practice. We do that in the meeting rooms. We do that everywhere.”

Hicks has been nothing but class all summer, and Collins is happy about that. It’s also helped that creative defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has instituted a package where Collins, Hicks and inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons are on the field at the same time with Simmons on the outside.

“Jordan; he's awesome,” Collins said. “He's a great dude. He's a great man. He gives great advice every day; things that we should look for and shouldn’t look for. Things that are important, not important. Because he's been there. And he's done that. He's actually been a great leader; a role model for the team. He's absolutely been super helpful. And we have a good relationship.

“We try and work with each other every day. And there's certain packages where we're next to each other on the field all the time. So we're constantly working together.”

How often that happens is unknown at this point, but it’s something to watch when the regular season begins.