On Saturday, 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Simmons put pen to paper and became an official Arizona Cardinal.

As previously reported, he agreed to a four-year contract worth $20.66 million, including a $12.588 million signing bonus. His cap hit in 2020 is $3,757,101.

The linebacker out of Clemson signed the deal while on a video call with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

"We're so exited you're a Cardinal," Bidwill told Simmons. "There are so many different milestones in your NFL journey, this is a big one and I just figured it would be great to spend a little bit of time with you."

Bidwill gifted Simmons a signing pen that the new Cardinal described as having some weight to it.

Signing the contract continued the dream that Simmons had since he was little. He told Bidwill that his parents have a framed letter Simmons wrote in fifth grade. It says that he wanted to be an NFL player, live in a mansion and drive a Ferrari.

Now, at least that first part is true.

Simmons was the eighth overall pick and fits multiple holes the Cardinals had in 2019. He's a linebacker with safety experience and could be a weapon in pass coverage, specifically against tight ends, and in the pass rush alongside Chandler Jones.

He had eight sacks last year at Clemson along with 104 tackles (67 solo), three interceptions, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Simmons and the rest of the Cardinals rookie class arrived at the team's facility in Tempe on Saturday. The rest of the team will join them on Tuesday (July 28).