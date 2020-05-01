Cardinals LB Simmons One of Seven Rookies Under Most Pressure to Perform

Isaiah Simmons remains one of the most talked-about players selected in last week’s NFL Draft.

Whether it’s locally or nationally, his story is being told frequently since the Cardinals made him the eighth overall selection in this year’s draft.

The expectations are sky-high for the talented do-it-all defender, who will begin his career with the Cardinals focusing on linebacker.

This week, si.com’s Conor Orr wrote about seven rookies under the most pressure to perform this season, and not surprisingly, Simmons was in the group.

Wrote Orr, “Simmons was so exceptional in college. Thankfully for us, he also had a defensive coordinator in Brent Venables who embraced the modern “positionless football” philosophy that elevated Simmons to the top of the first round. However, recent comments from Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph indicate that we might see Simmons as more of a static player at the next level.

“’It’s a lateral, it’s a speed game, it’s a three-wide-receiver game. Some of the things he did at Clemson, it’s going to be realistic, some of it won’t be,’ Joseph told reporters. Perhaps some of this is just the getting-to-know-you phase (and would Joseph actually detail how he was going to use Simmons on a post-draft conference call?) but the gamble with Simmons was always going to be finding a coach who was interested in keeping pace with all of his athletic tools. If Simmons becomes a more conventional player, where does the blame fall?”

Meanwhile, si.com’s Albert Breer had one stunning part of his Thursday column. In it, he detailed comments he received from various league personnel executives and none of the 28 were about the Cardinals. Maybe those people that communicated with Breer were so shocked by what general manager Steve Kiem, that they couldn’t find the eight words!

Breer did write about one aspect of this year that will have an enormous effect of how rookies eventually play.

One of his five questions going forward was this: “How will rookies acclimate? We won’t have the answer to this one for a while. But at the very least, they’ll be able to take the NFL’s equivalent of online classes for the time being. It could also lead to certain teams getting more focused on preparing certain rookies to play — ahead of the 2011 lockout year, the Panthers and Bengals, for example, did all they could to get Newton and Andy Dalton ready to go, and each started in Week 1. The former won Offensive Rookie of the Year. The latter made the playoffs as a 16-game starter that year. Now, all this probably will have more of an effect on rookies who have to fight for playing time, just because teams will be less apt to trust them right away and more focused on getting their vets prepared. But I wouldn’t expect it to have any sort of long-term impact on the class. (If you look back at the 2011 group, you’ll find no less than a half-dozen players with a real Hall of Fame case in the first 11 picks.)

