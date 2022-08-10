Some NFL traditions will likely never die, and one is the annual rookie show that takes place near the end of training camp.

The Cardinals had their show Tuesday night and after practice Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury let it be known that undrafted free-agent defensive lineman Manny Jones did an impression of quarterback Kyler Murray from his impromptu press conference after news broke of the homework clause that was in his new contract.

“It was good, it was well done. The effort was there. It could not have been comfortable doing what he did,” Kingsbury said. “I won't get into the details, but y'all can ask them about it.”

So we did.

Wide receiver A.J. Green was first up and he gave Jones an 8 on a scale from 1-10.

Said Green, “That was a good one, the way he walked in with the durag on and the shades and the way he answered the questions; that was spot on. K1 was laughing so that was good. That was positive, too. We were all checking, looking behind us to make sure it was OK.”

Asked about a tape of the performance possibly making its way into the public domain, Green laughed and said, “So that's in-house stuff right there. That's in-house.”

Quarterback Trace McSorley, who will start Friday night against Cincinnati, said, “I'll give him a 7. He came out. He had the look, he had it pretty spot on. And he did a half-shuffle jog that Kyler does. He had that pretty good.

“I think some of his responses could have been a little bit better, could have gotten into the K1 mentality a little bit more. But he did a good job. And he committed to it, which for a rookie show, that's all you can ask that the guy commits to it.”

Asked whether Murray said anything afterward in the quarterbacks room, McSorley said, “He was actually laughing about it, he thought it was pretty funny, especially when (Jones) first came in the room and he kind of hit that little shuffle. Kyler was laughing pretty good. So yeah, he had fun with it.”

Finally, veteran tight end Stephen Anderson agreed with McSorley’s grade.

“It was pretty good,” Anderson said. “It was definitely good. I think he could have went in a little bit more, but I'm gonna say a solid 7. He got the walk, the durag, shades like all that stuff. So it was really good show last night.”