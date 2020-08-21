Who knew Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would be such a helpful offensive line coach?

"[Murray] came up to me the other day, he was like, 'Man you got to work this, you're better than that,' " Jones said Friday. "He just pushes me each and every day. We talk, we have a conversation. He pulls me to the side and [says] whatever he sees."

That care that Murray has in improving Jones is perhaps an auspicious sign for the Cardinals going forward.

Arizona had Jones ranked very highly on its draft board, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and the team was pleasantly surprised that he was available when it came time for its third-round pick.

Kingsbury said that he likes that they drafted a player who could be motivated to prove that he should have been drafted much higher.

So far, Jones has lived up to Kingsbury’s high expectations.

"He was great through the virtual meetings, and he's been been great so far, working hard and paying attention to details and trying to get better at his craft each and every day," Kingsbury said Friday. "He's got a long way to go, as do all these rookies, and they've definitely been thrown in the fire with how this preseason will go, but we like what we are seeing."

Jones was drafted as a four-year starting tackle, and he says he's been working closely with veterans D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum.

AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer evaluated Jones when he got drafted and pointed out that the rookie brings strength and athleticism but a need to improve his fundamentals. Perhaps a key, though, is that Balzer pointed out that Jones got better with each season at Houston.

Jones says he's improved every practice for the Cardinals thus far, which at camp has meant working on his technique with offensive line coach Sean Kugler.

Humphries has been impressed by how the rookie responds when he makes mistakes.

"It's very impressive to see a rookie come in and not have an offseason and have the offense so down pat and be able to roll and get in there and make mistakes that you can clean up and fix," Humphries said recently. "Seeing him be able to respond to those and not make the same mistake again is impressive to see as a veteran watching the young guy, especially a young tackle."

Jones said that his main focus during camp is to soak up as much as he can from coaches and veterans like Humphries as opposed to trying to directly beat out someone for a spot.

The Cardinals feel like they got a steal by selecting him, so if he continues to progress, then perhaps he’ll break into the first team in short order.