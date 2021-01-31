Cardinals Rookie Report Card: LB/S Isaiah Simmons

Taking a look at the seasons of the Arizona Cardinals 2020 rookies, starting with top pick Isaiah Simmons.

Name: Isaiah Simmons

Position: Inside linebacker, safety, edge rusher, slot corner

Drafted/college: Round 1, Pick 8/Clemson University

Preseason quote: "Day 1, Day 2, definitely moving really, really fast. As days go along, it's getting slower and slower the more I'm understanding our defense and also learning things about our offense. So, the game is definitely slowing down (with) the more knowledge I get on both our defensive concepts as well as our offensive concepts."

The debut: Simmons' first crack at the NFL was filled with learning experiences.

After an offseason without any preseason games or even OTAs, he started his career against the San Francisco 49erswith a horse-collar tackle that cost the Cardinals 15 yards.

He later got beat badly in coverage over the middle by halfback Raheem Mostert, who caught Simmons a step behind and turned a six-yard completion into a 76-yard touchdown.

Season progression: Simmons played 29 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1, then did not see that many until Week 9. After his debut struggles, the Cardinals elected to slowly bring him along in certain packages while keeping veteran inside linebackers Jordan Hicks and De'Vondre Campbell in the game.

The rookie commented that he was frustrated to not get many opportunities, but knew he had to beat the learning curve.

In Week 7, Simmons' season turned around.

In overtime, he intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson over the middle, which set up the Cardinals' game-winning field goal.

"That play probably helped me get more opportunities," Simmons said on Nov. 24. "I guess it's a little confidence booster knowing that I'm still that playmaker, still that guy."

He never played fewer than 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps in any game for the remainder of the season.

The Cardinals also started to utilize his versatility more often down the stretch. He played several positions in college, but Arizona had him learn at inside linebacker in camp and early on.

Over the latter half of the season, he lined up on the inside, at edge rusher, in the slot and at safety.

"He was drafted to be a Swiss Army knife for us; now he's becoming that," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Nov. 24. "It took a little longer for him to play all four positions that he's played in the last last month. But he was patient."

The rookie's final Pro Football Focus grade was 59.9, a significantly better mark than either Hicks (50.5) or Campbell (49.0).

Over the final three games, his coverage shined as he allowed catches on two of five targets for 35 yards. His experience as a safety seemed to help him in that regard.

Season highlight:

The interception against Seattle was perhaps the defensive play of the year for Arizona.

The Cardinals missed the game-winning field goal with 2:47 left in overtime, giving Seattle a chance to go down and score.

But, with just over a minute left, Wilson floated a pass over the middle on what looked like a miscommunication with his receiver. Simmons contorted his body to get around and catch the ball over his head. He then showed his speed on a 12-yard return.

The Cardinals hit the game-winning field goal six plays later.

"Isaiah was showing like he was blitzing and then got out and Russell didn't see him," safety Budda Baker said. "Isaiah used his length to get that interception."

Key stats/awards:

• Played in all 16 games

• 2 sacks, 5 pressures, 2 hurries

• 54 combined tackles, 4 tackles for loss

• 2 pass breakups, 64 percent completion percentage allowed

• 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

• Named to Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team and Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie team.

Final review:

Although Simmons' career did not shoot out of a cannon, he showed signs of being a valuable defensive playmaker in multiple positions for years to come.

