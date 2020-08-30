Come Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals roster is going to have a different look. It joins the 31 other NFL franchises in having to cut players to get down to 53 by Sept. 5, with a 16-man practice squad designated starting Sept. 6.

That process began Sunday when the Cardinals announced they had waived four players: tight end Ryan Decker; offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez; cornerback Zane Lewis; and defensive lineman Adam Shuler. The team also officially announced the previously-reported contract termination of cornerback B.W. Webb, who had signed a one-year deal less than a week prior.

All four of Sunday's cut players joined the team as undrafted free agents.

Lewis, from Air Force, signed the largest contract of any of the 21 Cardinals' players of this type on a three-year deal worth $2,305,000 with a $20,000 signing bonus. His release resulted in $6,666 in dead money. He had gotten looks at free safety in the team's Red & White scrimmage Friday, making a touchdown-saving play by tackling running back Eno Benjamin, but the versatility did not result in a roster spot.

Becker, from Southern Methodist, signed a three-year deal worth up to $2,293,000 with an $8,000 signing bonus. His release left $2,666 in dead money.

Gonzalez, from Penn State, signed a three-year deal worth up to $2,291,000 with a $6,000 signing bonus. His release results in $2,000 in dead money.

Shuler, from Florida, also signed a three-year $2,288,000 contract with just a $3,000 signing bonus. He will carry $1,000 in dead money.

The dead money for those players is this year's prorated portion of the signing bonus, so the remainder will count against the 2021 cap.

Notably, given the timing of their cuts, the Cardinals likely will not have a place for those four on the practice squad, despite it expanding from 10 to 16 players this year. Being cut now gives each an opportunity to get a tryout with another team.