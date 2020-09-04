Entering Friday, the Arizona Cardinals had 74 players on the roster with a mandatory cutdown to 53 on fast approach. Thursday, prior to the team's last practice of training camp, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he and general manager Steve Keim "have a pretty good feel for what we're going to do with the final group."

He added on later, clarifying that the roster was "pretty close to being set" at that time.

With final decisions having to be made by 1:00 p.m. PT Saturday, the Cardinals began the process Friday by cutting wide receiver Hakeem Butler, defensive tackle Miles Brown, guard Sam Jones and punter Ryan Winslow. The team also announced it waived/injured tackle Brett Toth as a result of a hamstring issue.

While a 16-man practice squad begins to be designated Sunday, players have to clear waivers before they can be added and any of the other 31 NFL franchises can make claims once they get cut.

Butler, 25 in May, is the most notable name of those cut Friday. A former fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Iowa State, he suffered an avulsion fracture during a preseason game last season and was placed on reserve/injured, ending his rookie year before it had a chance to begin. While expectations were high heading into camp, the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to the room, coupled with the development of other young receivers, led the Cardinals feeling comfortable enough to shed Butler from the roster.

In 2019, Butler signed a four-year deal worth up to $3,327,576, with $807,576 guaranteed via the signing bonus. By cutting him, Butler leaves $201,894 in dead money.

Brown's release comes on his 23rd birthday. He joined the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wofford last season. He appeared in nine games, zero starts, and registered four tackles (two solo, two assisted) with one for loss. His contract spanned two years and was worth up to $1,080,000, with nothing guaranteed. His cut resulted in zero dead money.

Jones, 25 in February, was added to the Cardinals practice squad in early September of 2019. He has not appeared in a pro game since his rookie year with Denver. A former sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Jones was signed to a one-year, $585,000 contract with zero guarantees and no dead money as a result of his cut.

Winslow, 27 in April, always had a tough road to making the roster competing behind Andy Lee. It was always likely that the team would only take three specialists, despite working out five in the past week, and Lee was the clear frontrunner for the job. His contract spanned one year for $510,000 and zero guarantees or dead money.

Toth, turned 24 Sept. 1, was claimed by the Cardinals at this time last year after the team had cut 28 of its own players during the annual trim. With the team signing tackle Kelvin Beachum and drafting another in Josh Jones, Toth became more expendable. He signed a three-year deal in 2019 worth up to $1,755,000, but nothing guaranteed and zero in dead money. If Toth clears waivers Sunday, he will revert to reserve/injured.

With Friday's moves, the Cardinals roster stands at 69 with under 24 hours to get down to 53.