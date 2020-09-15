Cardinals Tuesday Roster Moves Create Four Practice Squad Openings

With each passing day in the NFL, a team's roster can look completely different. It is especially the case for unprotected practice squad players who have the potential to get signed by another team at any point.

The Arizona Cardinals have four new openings on the 16-man practice squad roster after a series of moves on Tuesday.

On Monday, the franchise reverted running back D.J. Foster back to the practice squad from the active roster, designated safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) to practice-squad/injured and signed former Green Bay Packers tackle/guard Alex Light to the scout team group as an exception. At the end of Monday, the Cardinals had a full group of 16 players.

Tuesday, that changed.

Arizona protected defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, tight end Jordan Thomas and cornerback Jace Whittaker, leaving the 13 other players free for poaching. Per the official NFL transaction report, the Cardinals released punter Richie Leone from the practice squad, while Light and cornerback Chris Jones terminated their contracts on their own accord.

Light has reportedly been signed to the Dallas Cowboys active roster. Jones' situation was not reported to the league and there have been no reports of him signing elsewhere at this time.

After promoting Foster back to the 53-man roster as a continued COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, the franchise is left with four openings on the practice squad that were not there before.

The organization hosted safeties Rashaan Gaulden and J.T. Hassell, as well as kicker Mike Nugent on tryouts Tuesday. Arizona starting safety Jalen Thompson was injured on the second play of Sunday's game against the 49ers and did not return. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that the team was "still working through it" on the severity of Thompson's issue and that the timeframe for his absence is "hopefully not too long."

Additionally, the Cardinals also hosted tight end Ben Koyack and cornerback Jalen Davis — who was waived by Arizona Aug. 31 in the cutdown to 53 players — on visits.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals