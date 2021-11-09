Cardinals Make Roster Moves, Conduct Tryouts; A.J. Green Appears Out Again

The Cardinals made several changes to the roster Tuesday and also reported tryouts with seven players, including three long snappers.

With left guard Justin Pugh and right guard Max Garcia having departed Sunday’s game against San Francisco with injuries, the Cardinals have already made moves to supplement the depth on the offensive line.

Center Marcus Henry, who was signed to the practice squad last week (Nov. 1), was added to the active roster Tuesday. Guard Danny Isidora was elevated to the roster as a COVID-19 replacement and guard/tackle Koda Martin was signed to the practice squad.

Martin was with the team in training camp but was waived Aug. 31 and added to the practice squad the following day. He signed to the active roster Sept. 25, waived Oct. 4, signed back to the practice squad Oct. 6 and then released Nov. 4.

The Cardinals currently have eight offensive linemen on the active roster, three on the practice squad (including Isidora and Martin) and one (guard/tackle Justin Murray) on reserve/injured, designated for return.

Meanwhile, with defensive end J.J. Watt and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence placed on reserve/injured Saturday, the Cardinals also signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr.

He played 12 games with three starts for the Cardinals in 2019, but signed with Carolina as an unrestricted free agent in March, 2020. He played 13 games with four starts for the Panthers, but was released on March 16, 2021, and got signed by the 49ers seven days later.

He played four games with San Francisco this season prior to being released the day before the 49ers played the Cardinals Sunday.

There also remains a question of who the Cardinals will have as the long snapper with Aaron Brewer expected to miss at least two games with an undisclosed injury. Three tryouts were reported Tuesday with Beau Brinkley, Colin Holba and Kyle Nelson.

The Cardinals will not practice Wednesday although there might be a walkthrough. The team will still be required to issue an injury report at which time we will know Brewer’s injury along with others possibly from Sunday that have been undisclosed.

The COVID elevation of Isidora and linebacker Joe Walker this early in the week is an indication that wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Demetrius Harris won’t be able to clear protocols in time to return from the COVID list for Sunday’s game against Carolina. Both were placed on reserve/COVID-19 last Wednesday (Nov. 3).

The Cardinals also reported tryouts with wide receivers Keelan Doss and Darrius Shepherd along with tight ends Alex Ellis and Kyle Markway. The team protected practice-squad wide receiver Greg Dortch from being signed by another team this week.