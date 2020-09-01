SI.com
Roster Tracker: Updates ahead of Cutdown to 53 Saturday

Mason Kern

The path to the 53-man roster technically began when training camp officially started. In recent days, the competition has ramped up at Arizona Cardinals training camp. This week it comes to a head, as NFL teams league-wide have to cut down to 53 players by Saturday and then begin designating a 16-man practice squad Sunday.

The Cardinals ended last week with 79 players under contract on the roster. The following are all roster moves — with visits, tryouts and workouts included — that have been reported or confirmed by the team, which will be continuously updated throughout the week.

Each roster change will include a brief summary of the player involved.

** MONDAY, AUG. 31 UPDATE **

1:52 p.m. — The New York Jets announced they claimed Lewis after being waived by the Cardinals Sunday.

** MONDAY, AUG. 31 UPDATE **

7:51 a.m. — The Cardinals announced cornerback Jalen Davis was placed on waivers. Davis joined the team's practice squad on Sept. 3, 2019, after he was waived by the Miami Dolphins. He was signed to the active roster on Dec. 7, and played in two games, while being inactive for two.

The roster sits at 74 players.

** SUNDAY, AUG. 30 UPDATE **

6:34 p.m. — AllCardinals reported the Cardinals hosted eight players, including five specialists, on tryouts: Punters Matt Bosher and Hayden Hunt; long snappers Colin Holba and Taybor Pepper; quarterbacks Tom Flacco and Cole McDonald; and kicker Kai Forbath.

No additions or subtractions keeps the roster at 75.

** SUNDAY, AUG. 30 UPDATE **

12:51 p.m. — The Cardinals announced the waiving of four players who were all brought in as undrafted free agents: Tight end Ryan Becker; cornerback Zane Lewis; defensive end Adam Shuler; guard Steven Gonzalez.

Lewis, from Air Force, signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals worth up to $2,305,000 with a $20,000 signing bonus. His release resulted in $6,666 in dead money.

Becker, from Southern Methodist, signed a three-year deal worth up to $2,293,000 with an $8,000 signing bonus. His release left $2,666 in dead money.

Gonzalez, from Penn State, signed a three-year deal worth up to $2,291,000 with a $6,000 signing bonus. His release results in $2,000 in dead money.

Shuler, from Florida, signed a three-year, $2,288,000 contract with just a $3,000 signing bonus. He will carry $1,000 in dead money.

The roster now sits at 75 players.

Comments

'Dan the Man:' Arnold Assimilating in First Arizona Offseason

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold is called "Dan the Man" by quarterback Brett Hundley.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Larry Fitzgerald Turns 37, Still Working to Get Better

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald turns 37, but is still working to get better.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Reunite Dre Kirkpatrick with 'Mentor' Vance Joseph

CB Dre Kirkpatrick signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason in part to reunite with his former Cincinnati Bengals position coach Vance Joseph.

Mason Kern

Safety Kentrell Brice Injury Not 'as Serious as It Looked'

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said the injury safety Kentrell Brice suffered during the Red & White scrimmage Friday is not as serious as expected.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury, Isaiah Simmons React to Starting Season without Fans

The Arizona Cardinals will not have fans at State Farm Stadium to start the 2020 season.

Alex Weiner

Pandemic Preparedness? Cardinals Work Out Five Specialists, Eight Players Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals held tryouts for P Matt Bosher, Hayden Hunt; LS Colin Holba, Taybor Pepper; QB Tom Flacco, Cole McDonald; K Kai Forbath Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Path to 53: Cardinals Cut Four Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals waived CB Zane Lewis, TE Ryan Becker, OL Steven Gonzalez and DL Adam Shuler Sunday.

Mason Kern

Cardinals' Players React to Death of Actor Chadwick Boseman

Following the family of actor Chadwick Boseman announcing his death Friday, several Arizona Cardinals players expressed grief via social media.

Mason Kern

Takeaways from Arizona Cardinals Red & White Practice

Positives and what needs work from the Arizona Cardinals Red & White scrimmage Friday.

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals Challenge of Focusing on Work Amid Battles for Justice

Arizona Cardinals NT Corey Peters: "These issues are really heavy on our hearts."

Alex Weiner