The path to the 53-man roster technically began when training camp officially started. In recent days, the competition has ramped up at Arizona Cardinals training camp. This week it comes to a head, as NFL teams league-wide have to cut down to 53 players by Saturday and then begin designating a 16-man practice squad Sunday.

The Cardinals ended last week with 79 players under contract on the roster. The following are all roster moves — with visits, tryouts and workouts included — that have been reported or confirmed by the team, which will be continuously updated throughout the week.

Each roster change will include a brief summary of the player involved.

** MONDAY, AUG. 31 UPDATE **

1:52 p.m. — The New York Jets announced they claimed Lewis after being waived by the Cardinals Sunday.

** MONDAY, AUG. 31 UPDATE **

7:51 a.m. — The Cardinals announced cornerback Jalen Davis was placed on waivers. Davis joined the team's practice squad on Sept. 3, 2019, after he was waived by the Miami Dolphins. He was signed to the active roster on Dec. 7, and played in two games, while being inactive for two.

The roster sits at 74 players.

** SUNDAY, AUG. 30 UPDATE **

6:34 p.m. — AllCardinals reported the Cardinals hosted eight players, including five specialists, on tryouts: Punters Matt Bosher and Hayden Hunt; long snappers Colin Holba and Taybor Pepper; quarterbacks Tom Flacco and Cole McDonald; and kicker Kai Forbath.

No additions or subtractions keeps the roster at 75.

** SUNDAY, AUG. 30 UPDATE **

12:51 p.m. — The Cardinals announced the waiving of four players who were all brought in as undrafted free agents: Tight end Ryan Becker; cornerback Zane Lewis; defensive end Adam Shuler; guard Steven Gonzalez.

Lewis, from Air Force, signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals worth up to $2,305,000 with a $20,000 signing bonus. His release resulted in $6,666 in dead money.

Becker, from Southern Methodist, signed a three-year deal worth up to $2,293,000 with an $8,000 signing bonus. His release left $2,666 in dead money.

Gonzalez, from Penn State, signed a three-year deal worth up to $2,291,000 with a $6,000 signing bonus. His release results in $2,000 in dead money.

Shuler, from Florida, signed a three-year, $2,288,000 contract with just a $3,000 signing bonus. He will carry $1,000 in dead money.

The roster now sits at 75 players.