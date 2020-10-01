In late November of 2018, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule took on Kliff Kingsbury and Texas Tech in what was essentially a playoff game. It was the last week of the regular season and both teams were 5-6, needing one more victory to qualify for a bowl game.

Up 35-24 with 12:41 left in the game, Baylor stepped up on defense, intercepting two of quarterback McLane Carter’s passes in Texas Tech’s final two drives.

Rhule’s squad reached six wins, and Kingsbury was fired the day after finishing under .500 for the third time in five seasons.

Almost three years later, Kingsbury and Rhule will face off once again, this time in the NFL. Rhule is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, who host Kingsbury’s Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Charlotte.

Kingsbury told the Carolina media that when he was let go, Rhule sent him a text saying how sorry he was that he lost his job.

"It just said, 'Hey man, sorry about that,' " Kingsbury said according to multiple reports. "And he was genuine about it. He really felt bad that I lost my job because they beat us."

Rhule told Arizona reporters Wednesday: "I was sad for him when he got fired. I thought he was a great coach and did a lot of great things at Texas Tech.”

When Kingsbury got the Cardinals job, Rhule said he was "fired up." He even sent some of his coaches to the Valley to meet with Kingsbury to talk offense before the 2019 college football season.

After Baylor won 11 games last year, Rhule had his opportunity to move up to the NFL. But, he reached out to Kingsbury first.

“He's one of the guys I called when I was trying to figure out last year whether I was going to go to the NFL or not," Rhule said. "I gave him a call and said, 'What's your experience with it?' ”

For Sunday, Kingsbury knows what energy his opponent will have. On Wednesday, he said the Panthers have the traits of a Matt Rhule-led squad.

"I think the improvement that you've seen from Week 1 through last week, very disruptive, very athletic, physical, all trademarks of a Matt Rhule football team," said Kingsbury. "Play hard, play fast, take the ball away. I think their defensive coordinator from his days at Baylor (Phil Snow); when I went against him to how he evolved in that league to offset those fast-paced offenses to what he's doing now. He's a phenomenal defensive mind. And they've come a long way in a short time."

Snow went to Carolina from Baylor with Rhule.

Rhule gave his Kingsbury coaching scouting report as well.

"I think he's a dynamic and fantastic offensive mind," Rhule said. "I think he's got two parts to him, which both complement each other. He's got creativity and gives you lots of things that are hard to defend, but it's also based on a solid basis of things that they're really good at. I think you see a lot of similarities with what he's doing here with what he was doing in college. He had a prolific offense in college, but at the same time, he's added some more pro-style things."

Kingsbury’s Red Raiders defeated Rhule’s Bears in 2017, so the series between these coaches is tied 1-1. The tie-breaker is a big game for both teams, with the Cardinals looking to jump to 3-1 and Carolina trying to reach .500.