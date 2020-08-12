AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Camp Look: Kenyan Drake Leads Running Back Room

Howard Balzer

Seventh in a series of Cardinals unit analysis as on-field training camp work in full pads approaches, following special teams, defensive backs, linebackers, defensive line, offensive line and tight ends.

RUNNING BACK

Projected starter: Kenyan Drake

Solid backups: Chase Edmonds, D.J. Foster, Eno Benjamin

On the bubble: Jonathan Ward

The Cardinals are anxious to learn what they will get from Kenyan Drake during his first full season with the team.

Acquired at midseason in 2019 from the Miami Dolphins, Drake rushed for 643 yards in the eight games he played for Arizona last year. Prior to that in his career, he had 1,532 yards rushing in 54 games, an average of 28.4 per contest. He also scored nine touchdowns.

In those eight games with the Cardinals, he averaged 80.4 yards per game with a total of (643) and eight touchdowns. Most important is that he averaged 5.2 yards-per-carry and had an 80-yard touchdown. With the Cardinals spreading their offense in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid system, Drake should continue to get opportunities to run to open spaces in defenses.

Chase Edmonds will have an important complementary role to Drake. He rushed for 303 yards last season (5.1 average) and scored four touchdowns, one of which was 37 yards.

The big question is whether the Cardinals will keep three or four running backs. Coincidentally, both D.J. Foster and the rookie Eno Benjamin attended Arizona State in Tempe, which is also where the Cardinals’ facility is located about 13 miles apart.

One or both could be given looks as a kickoff returner in the summer practices. Foster played in six games last season and had four special-teams tackles before missing the remainder of the year on reserve because of a hamstring injury.

Undrafted free agent Jonathan Ward could also be in the mix, at least for a spot on the practice squad, after rushing for 1,108 yards (6.1 average) and 15 touchdowns at Central Michigan last season.

Next up: WIDE RECEIVER

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MVP: Larry Fitzgerald Has Highest Skill Player WAR Since 2006

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has had an illustrious career and is atop the NFL in an important PFF category.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Potential Surprises May Arise from Tight End Group

The Arizona Cardinals tight end group is led by Maxx Williams; while they might not excite, they could surprise.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

'Very Refreshing:' DeAndre Hopkins Excited by Larry Fitzgerald Duo

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is excited to play with Larry Fitzgerald, who he has looked up to.

Mason Kern

NFL COVID-19 Tracker with Team Stats, Days Missed

NFL COVID-19 Tracker: Players on reserve stays slow with five in last four days; 75 activated, but 20 (Lane Johnson) still out have missed 12 or more days.

Howard Balzer

Christian Kirk Expected to Take 'Next Step' in Third Year

With the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals Christian Kirk still has high expectations while also playing with Larry Fitzgerald.

Mason Kern

Camp Look: OL Coming Together; Who Plays Right Tackle?

The Arizona Cardinals offensive line looks solid, but right tackle is up for grabs.

Howard Balzer

Newcomers Should Lead to Depth for Defensive Line

Nose tackle Corey Peters is the anchor of the Arizona Cardinals defensive line, but arrivals Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence should help unit.

Howard Balzer

How Every Teams Has Been Affected by COVID-19 in Camp

With NFL teams ready to begin the equivalent of OTAs, a positive sign is there were only five players placed on reserve/COVID-19 from Friday-Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Analysis of Arizona Cardinals Linebackers Entering Training Camp

Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones leads a linebacker group that could be takeoff on The Invasion of the QB Snatchers.

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

New Defensive Additions Creating 'Advantageous' Pass Rush

Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones says new additions Devon Kennard, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Phillips, others are helpful.

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer