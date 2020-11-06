Cardinals Week 1 starting safety Jalen Thompson is back, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph put it on Thursday.

The second-year safety will return to the field on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Thompson played just two snaps before injuring his ankle at San Francisco and landed on reserve/injured soon after.

The second-year safety was activated on Wednesday, the deadline for the Cardinals to do so after designating him for return three weeks ago.

However, activation does not necessarily mean being ready to play immediately. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday morning that if Thompson had a good week of practice and feels ready that he'll "give it a go."

That appears to be the case.

"He returned to practice before the bye, Seattle week, and he was almost ready," Joseph said. "And we held him out purposely knowing that after one more week, resting and obviously going through the bye, getting him back he would be at full strength.

"He looked great in practice."

Thompson was the Cardinals' "answer" at safety alongside Budda Baker, Joseph noted during the offseason.

He had just one tackle before getting hurt in Week 1, but last season he had 57 total, 45 solo, along with an interception and three quarterback hits.

"Having JT back is great," Baker said. "(He's) a guy who can do a lot of things, who's a very versatile guy who can blitz, cover, cover tight ends, cover receivers kind of like me, so it's definitely great to have him back in."

Thompson rejoins a safety unit that had injury issues throughout the season, but is back at full strength. Baker missed a game this year and Banjo missed multiple games, but that tandem was back together during the past two games.

The Cardinals defense without Thompson has allowed the ninth-fewest points per game at 20.9. But, they have allowed 378.4 yards per game, which is bottom-10 in the league. Joseph said the Cardinals have missed Thompson's skillset.

"He brings a a speed factor to our defense that Budda brings," Joseph said. "He's not quite Budda yet, but he has some of those qualities as far as tackling and how fast he plays and and his ability to walk over to a slot and play man-to-man with comfort as a corner would.

"He's a special player."

Joseph said that Thompson can play in several spots including the slot, where he may be needed this week with cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on reserve/COVID-19.