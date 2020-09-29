SI.com
A Day of Wards: Safety T.J. has Tryout; RB Jonathan Reverts to Practice Squad

Howard Balzer

On a day filled with this report and that report, it’s important to set the record straight regarding potential safeties that have at least piqued the interest of the Cardinals.

  • Safety T.J. Ward was reported as having a tryout or visit. AllCardinals has confirmed that it was a tryout reported Monday by the team. Ward played eight seasons in the NFL, but hasn’t put on a uniform since the 2017 season with Tampa Bay. Originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2010 draft, Ward played four seasons with the Browns, three with the Broncos and one with the Buccaneers. He became an unrestricted free agent in March of 2018 and hasn’t been with a team since.
  • Safety Tony Jefferson was the subject of several updated reports by John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. It began with word that Jefferson would be coming to Tempe for a tryout. That was later updated with Jefferson’s agent saying the former Cardinal isn’t healthy enough yet after suffering a torn ACL with Baltimore nearly a year ago. Gambadoro then reported that Jefferson “wants to be 100 percent,” is “close” and “needs about two weeks of practice in pads.”

Stay tuned ... there could be more coming Tuesday on safeties.

Also, Monday, running back Jonathan Ward reverted to the practice squad after being elevated Saturday. Ward was active against the Lions and played 14 snaps on special teams.

He was the 54th player on the roster Sunday as part of a new pre-pandemic rule this year that allows teams to add up to two players from the practice squad to the roster without having to take anyone else off the roster. The promoted player is then able to revert to the practice squad the day after the game without going through waivers.

That procedure is permitted just twice during the season for each player. A third time would require the player going through the waiver process before landing back on the practice squad.

The Cardinals also reported a tryout Saturday with tight end Evan Baylis, who played five games for the Packers in 2019. He was waived earlier this month in the cut to 53 players.

A tight end is expected to be added to the practice squad after Justin Johnson was placed on practice-squad/inured last week.

