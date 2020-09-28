SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Search High and Low for Safety Replacements

Howard Balzer

The one constant at safety for the Cardinals in the first three games of the season has been Pro Bowler Budda Baker, but that appears likely to change next Sunday when the team could travel to Carolina without him after he undergoes surgery on an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right thumb. Baker has missed one snap in each of the first three games of the season.

The team is expecting Baker to miss the game against the Panthers although ProFootballDoc.com’s Dr. David Chao told AllCardinals he believes Baker could possibly play this week.

Monday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the hope of getting Baker back in Week 5 and how much the team will miss his ability in the back end.

Said Kingsburgy, “He's one of the best players in the league and makes a lot of things right defensively when he's back there. We'll see how the procedure goes and take it from there, but hopefully sooner rather than later on that.”

There are also now issues at the other safety spot, which started in the season opener against San Francisco. Jalen Thompson played two snaps in Week 1 before suffering an ankle injury that currently has him on reserve/injured.

Chris Banjo filled Thompson’s role until exiting Sunday’s game against Detroit after 18 snaps because of a hamstring injury. After Banjo left the game, Deionte Thompson, who was inactive in Week 1, played 37 snaps and Curtis Riley, who was signed off the Steelers’ practice squad prior to Week 2, played 12.

Kingsbury said Banjo is “a day-to-day deal.” As for Thompson’s play, the head coach said, “I thought DT stepped in and had some good moments, had some things we got to get better at. But for the limited time that he's seen real live game action, I was proud of how he handled himself.”

With many outsiders clamoring for rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons to potentially be used at safety because he’s playing limited snaps at inside linebacker, Kingsbury said, “Isaiah is a guy who played multiple positions, obviously there at Clemson. Has a feel for some of that and with those bodies being down, we may have to look into that.”

That could be a better option than looking at players that are coming off an ACL tear (Tony Jefferson) or who haven’t played in three years (T.J. Ward). Reports that originally slated Jefferson coming to Arizona for a workout have subsequently retracted those claims after Jefferson's agent reportedly informed the Cardinals he is not physically ready to play.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Updates and Highlights from Cardinals vs. Lions

Arizona Cardinals updates and analysis from Sunday's NFL game against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Alex Weiner

by

JDawwg

Report: Cardinals Working Out Former Safety Tony Jefferson

The Arizona Cardinals sustained more injuries at safety, prompting a reported workout with Tony Jefferson, who played four seasons with the team from 2013-16.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals to 'Look Into' Isaiah Simmons at Safety Amid Injuries

With Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson on reserve/injured, Chris Banjo hurt in Week 3 and Budda Baker set for surgery, Isaiah Simmons may be an option.

Mason Kern

Top 10 Defensive Players in Arizona Cardinals History

Though the Cardinals have finished inside the top five in scoring defense just twice since 1970, they have still produced some defensive superstars. This article explores the franchise's top 10 defensive players of all time.

Andrew Harner

Week 3 Snap Counts: Eight Cardinals Play 100 Percent

Arizona Cardinals had eight players participate in every snap Sunday against Detroit.

Howard Balzer

'Love Andy': Isabella Takes Advantage of Opportunity in Loss

With Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk out with a groin injury, fellow wideout Andy Isabella had a productive outing against the Detroit Lions.

Mason Kern

Budda Baker to Have 'Procedure Very Soon' on UCL Thumb Tear

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker confirmed he will have surgery on the UCL tear in his thumb and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it would be done "very soon."

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Shine in Cardinals Red

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has another big day on Sunday, against the Detroit Lions.

Alex Weiner

Where was Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Sunday?

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald was targeted just three times Sunday, while Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson had 23 touches.

Howard Balzer

Big Plays Doom Cardinals Defense Against Lions

Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters cites inconsistent defense for the 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Howard Balzer