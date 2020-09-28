SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Report: Cardinals Working Out Former Safety Tony Jefferson

Howard Balzer

Sometimes NFL teams get serious runs of injuries at certain positions and that’s certainly been the case at safety for the Cardinals this season.

The latest involve Pro Bowler Budda Baker and backup Chris Banjo.

Baker played all but one of the team’s 67 defensive snaps Sunday while protecting a reported ulnar collateral ligament tear in his thumb that he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed is to be repaired "very soon."

The Cardinals are expecting him to miss at least Sunday’s game against Carolina, although ProFootballDoc.com’s Dr. David Chao — who served as the Chargers team doctor for 17 years — believes it’s possible he could play this week after surgery.

Still, the Cardinals have to be prepared. Especially since Chris Banjo played just 18 snaps Sunday after injuring his hamstring. Banjo has been starting since Jalen Thompson suffered an ankle injury on the second snap of the season opener against San Francisco, which was followed by his placement on reserve/injured.

After Banjo exited Sunday’s game, Deionte Thompson ended up playing 37 snaps and Curtis Riley 12. The non-injured Thompson was inactive in Week 1 and played two defensive snaps against Washington in Week 2.

Riley was signed to Arizona's active roster Sept. 17, prior to the Washington game, off Pittsburgh’s practice squad and played two special teams snaps in Week 2.

To fill the apparent void, the Cardinals are bringing in their former safety Tony Jefferson — who played for the franchise from 2013-16 — for a tryout, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the club’s flagship station. Gambadoro said the workout will occur once Jefferson clears COVID-19 protocols.

The 5-foot-11, 212-pound Jefferson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2013 and, in four seasons, played 63 games with 31 starts. He recorded 277 tackles (225 solo), 20 for loss, five sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions,

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, but played only five games last season before suffering a torn ACL. He was released by the Ravens on Feb. 14 and has not been with a team since then.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Updates and Highlights from Cardinals vs. Lions

Arizona Cardinals updates and analysis from Sunday's NFL game against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Alex Weiner

by

JDawwg

'Love Andy': Isabella Takes Advantage of Opportunity in Loss

With Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk out with a groin injury, fellow wideout Andy Isabella had a productive outing against the Detroit Lions.

Mason Kern

Budda Baker to Have 'Procedure Very Soon' on UCL Thumb Tear

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker confirmed he will have surgery on the UCL tear in his thumb and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it would be done "very soon."

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Continues to Shine in Cardinals Red

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has another big day on Sunday, against the Detroit Lions.

Alex Weiner

Where was Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Sunday?

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald was targeted just three times Sunday, while Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson had 23 touches.

Howard Balzer

Big Plays Doom Cardinals Defense Against Lions

Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters cites inconsistent defense for the 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Lose Game of Extremes, Burst Undefeated Bubble

Arizona Cardinals lose their first game thanks to three turnovers, no takeaways and a defense that couldn’t get a stop at the end of each half.

Howard Balzer

Devon Kennard Displays Value Despite Loss to Lions

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard was productive against the Detroit Lions, his former team, Sunday despite the loss.

Mason Kern

Three Things That Went Right for the Cardinals and Three That Did Not

The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions played a game of extremes on Sunday. Here is what went right and wrong for Arizona.

Alex Weiner

WATCH: Every First Half Score From Cardinals-Lions

Watch every first half scoring play from the Arizona Cardinals Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Mason Kern