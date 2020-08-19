Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson has a bit of a new look in 2020.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned that the second-year defensive back has gained weight this offseason to further prepare his body for a 16-game season.

Thompson elaborated:

"Just tried to work on getting faster, getting a lot stronger," Thompson said. "I feel like that's going to be huge, especially guarding those tight ends. And speed-wise, being able to cover down the slot, just run around making plays and running to the ball. So, I feel like all together, just getting stronger and getting faster was my biggest plan this offseason. And I feel like I did that for the most part."

Thompson said he gained 8-10 pounds this offseason.

The team's coaching staff has praised Thompson’s rookie season in which he started nine games after he was a supplemental draft pick and didn't get to work with the team until training camp. Kingsbury said he expects the young safety to continue to grow.

"For him to come in when he did last year through the supplemental draft, get thrown in there as a rookie and just kind of learn on the job," Kingsbury said. "To watch his development this offseason, he's put on weight, he understands the scheme, he's so much better in communicating the defense and just his overall personality. The confidence is night and day."

Joseph complimented Thompson’s tackling ability as a rookie, and with more size and strength, that aspect of his game has a higher ceiling.

With 2019 solo tackles leader Budda Baker at Thompson’s side, perhaps the two could work to become one of the strongest tackling safety duo in football.