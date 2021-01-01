Baker Added to Thursday Injury Report with Neck Issue

After news surfaced that Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (hip) was placed on reserve/COVID-19, likely making him unavailable for Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, the team's depth chart at the position was put into further question via the addition of Budda Baker to Thursday's injury report.

The Cardinals listed Baker as a limited participant Thursday (neck) after not being included on Wednesday's injury report. Arguably the team's most productive defensive player, Baker was observed during the open portion of Thursday's session participating in individual drills without issue.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph did not allude to Baker potentially missing any time during his media session Thursday afternoon, well after the conclusion of practice. In fact, he set the expectation that Baker will be instrumental in the Cardinals potentially defeating the Rams and qualifying for the postseason.

"It's his job to be in position to make those plays when they come up for him," Joseph said. "Not reaching, not chasing plays, not creating voids in our defense, but simply doing his job and making the plays that Budda only can make. That's the key with him helping us win on Sunday morning."

Joseph said that Baker reignited his groove and returned to form in the last three weeks after a subpar showing in a Week 13 loss to the Rams. With a rematch and playoff contention at stake, the Cardinals second-year defensive coordinator wants his star safety to play within himself.

"I thought the last Rams game was was one of Budda's games where he was trying to do too much and I thought he was reaching to make plays and he was hurting us with making mistakes," Joseph said. "I think the last two or three weeks he's gotten back to just playing the system and doing his job. I've told Budda this, the better we get around you and the better we become as a defense, he should do less to help us win more.

"Saturday, he made four plays that no one else can make without reaching, without blowing his assignments. As it gets better on defense, he should do a lot less, but still make those Budda-type plays. But he can't reach for more plays, which obviously creates voids in the pass game and the run game alike. He gets that. It's going to be some games where he's going to have 10-12 tackles, it may be a five tackle day."

Additionally in the safety room, Joseph said the team will "hopefully" return Jalen Thompson this week, who re-aggravated an ankle injury picked up in the first week of the season in Week 11. That would be a massive development for a position group that is likely down at least one of its rotational pieces.

Elsewhere, the Cardinals had several other players limited Thursday. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf) saw his status unchanged from Wednesday, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hip), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (hip) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) all progressed to limited after not participating Wednesday.

Tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (hip) and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) all did not practice for the second consecutive day. Daniels was observed walking into the team facility prior to the start of Thursday's practice, while Fitzgerald attributed his ailment to "37(years old), played a lot of games, so I wouldn't say I feel great, but every day it's getting a little better."

Those who had their statuses changed to full Thursday were nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. (not-injury-related), who did not practice Wednesday, running back Jonathan Ward (ankle) and tight end Dan Arnold (back) who were both limited the day before.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (lower leg) and Thompson both practiced in full Thursday for the second day in a row and they appear to be progressing toward playing Sunday. Murray confirmed he will play during his media availability session Wednesday, his first since the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

For the Rams, Thursday was the team's first official practice of the week after having a walk-through Wednesday. The two changes from the participation estimate saw defensive lineman Aaron Donald (not-injury related) practice in full and offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) progress from limited to full.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who was listed as a non-participant Wednesday for non-injury related reasons, was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday and was removed from the injury report. He joins wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who reportedly tested positive, on the coronavirus-related reserve list. Both will likely be unavailable Sunday against the Cardinals.

Running back Cam Akers (ankle), quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb) and linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) all did not practice for the second day in a row, while running back Malcolm Brown (shoulder) was limited again. Rams head coach Sean McVay already named backup quarterback John Wolford the team's Week 17 starter as Goff will sit as he recovers from surgery to repair a broken right thumb sustained in Week 16.

In addition, the Rams will be without starting running back Darrell Henderson (ankle), who is on reserve/injured, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee), whose 21-day evaluation window was opened this week. He does not appear on the injury report because he remains on reserve/injured/designated to return until he is activated.