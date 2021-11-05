49ers Preparing for Kyler Murray to Play on Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for Murray to take the field on Sunday despite dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

When speaking to San Francisco media members on Thursday, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner didn't mince words, nor hide who his team was preparing for on the opposite side of the ball come Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals visit town.

"Yes, for sure. We are still preparing for Kyler (Murray) to be the quarterback and until we hear anything else different (that won't change)," Warner said Thursday.

"That guy's been a competitor all his career throughout college and in the NFL. So, fully expecting him to play.”

Murray, who hasn't missed a start in his NFL career since first arriving to Arizona in 2019, finds himself in jeopardy of missing his first game thanks to an ankle injury suffered late in the Thursday night loss to Green Bay last week.

Even if Murray does suit up, his mobility would be under great question thanks to his ankle injury. Warner and the rest of San Francisco's defense knows how dangerous he is on the run.

"Kyler is a guy who can pull the ball at any time, so if he wants to run, he'll run it. I thought our guys did a really good job up front; (it) started with our defensive line," Warner said.

"Last time we played these guys, our defensive line, with D.J. [Jones] and Arik [Armstead] and those guys did a great job inside of owning the line of scrimmage. And Kyler didn't run as much, but he's a guy who can run it anytime he wants to.”

The Cardinals emerged victorious over the 49ers in their first meeting just four weeks ago at State Farm Stadium. Although the muscle memory and schemes against each other may still be fresh, Warner doesn't believe it gives anybody an advantage.

"I don't think it's an advantage or disadvantage one way or another. It's an opponent that we know pretty well. We play against them twice a year, every year. So (we're) pretty familiar with what they do schematically," Warner said.

"So, it's not an advantage one way or the other. We are excited to get back and play these guys. Didn't like the outcome of the last game. So, it's good to try to get that bad taste out of your mouth as quickly as possible, (we're) excited to go against them again. We know they're a great team. We're up for the challenge.”

The jury is still out on whether Murray will actually play, but if the Cardinals decide to sit Murray for this game, backup quarterback Colt McCoy has the vote of confidence from his coaches and teammates.

"In the NFL injuries happen, guys are going to miss a game here and there. (The) next guy's got to stand up and Colt's been working his butt off this week on the practice field in case he does have to go and does have to be the quarterback," said Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.

"We got a lot of confidence in Colt just based on him being in the league this long. You see it out there each and every day why he's a really good quarterback. So we got a lot of confidence in him and we'll be ready for whoever plays."

As for Murray, he spoke with media members on Wednesday and offered his best on his status moving forward.

"I don't need to run," said Murray. "There is a difference between running and protecting yourself, and you can't just be a sitting duck in the pocket.

"For any player, any person, you don't want to be in that position. You want to play as free as possible. It's football, it's what we do for a living. It is what it is."

Ninety minutes before kickoff on Sunday, the Cardinals will be required to officially declare Murray in or out for the game. It appears Arizona will take its time before making an ultimate decision, although the 49ers will be prepared for Murray to trot on the field when the Cardinals first gain possession.