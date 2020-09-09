SI.com
Santa Clara Air Quality Should be Good Enough for the Cardinals to Play Sunday

Alex Weiner

Looking up pictures of the Bay Area in northern California on Wednesday is a surreal site. The images appear apocalyptic as ravaging wildfires in the region have created a reddish filter over San Francisco's skies.

According to the Bay Area Air District, the color is a result of ash carried by the wind and blocking out blue light, leaving the sky red.

This directly affects the Arizona Cardinals as they are set to open the 2020 NFL season on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

Santa Clara, where the 49ers play, is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco. Photos from that area are not quite as dramatic, although a hue still covers the sky. 

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with Arizona reporters, and he said his team has still been practicing because the air quality is not as extreme as it looks.

"It's always a concern just because it looks a little worse where we are at right now than actually what it is," Shanahan said. "I know it is really bad in some other places. It all depends on how the wind is blowing. I mean the skies look really bad where we are at, but the air quality is under 100, which is a lot better than what it has been on some of these days when it has not looked like that. So, we are good right now as far as practicing and everything but once it gets to 200, there is not an option for anything. You are not allowed to be outside during that, we are not allowed to play football. So whether that's practicing or game on Sunday, it is just how the wind goes."

The higher the air quality index number, the less likely one would want to be outside. 

Santa Clara’s AQI was up to 122 on Monday, but has since declined to around 70 on Wednesday. According to IQ Air, on Sunday the air quality should be approximately 50, which means game on.

