Saturday Cardinals-49ers Game to be Streamed on Amazon Prime, Twitch

In addition to the Phoenix-area Fox affiliate, the Arizona Cardinals game Saturday against San Francisco will be available nationally via stream through Amazon Prime and Twitch.

While the Cardinals game Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers can be watched on the local Fox affiliate KSAZ, those outside the Phoenix and San Francisco markets are able to watch the game only by streaming via Amazon Prime, Twitch and Amazon’s various platforms as part of the NFL Holiday Blitz on Prime Video.

In addition to being available to the more than 150 million paid Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide (excluding China, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Spain), fans without a Prime membership can sign up for a free 30-day trial by visiting here.

The Cardinals-49ers matchup will be the first NFL game to air exclusively on a national basis on Prime Video and Twitch.

The main broadcast feed will feature the CBS team of Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst) and Sherree Burruss (sideline).

Amazon also offers three alternate audio options in addition to the main feed of Catalon, Lofton and Burruss:

STORM & KRAMER

Play-By-Play: Hannah Storm

Analyst: Andrea Kremer

SCOUT'S FEED

Analyst: Daniel Jeremiah

Analyst: Bucky Brooks

Analyst: Joy Taylor

SPANISH LANGUAGE FEED

Play-By-Play: Jose Antonio Melian

Viewers using Amazon's platforms will be able to modify their streams using the service’s X-Ray feature for on-demand replays on Prime Video and overlays and live chat on Twitch.

Available pre-game via livestream on Twitch is "NFL Next Live" with Cari Champion, Chris Long and Andrew Hawkins, which gives fans a one-of-a-kind NFL broadcast that brings together Amazon’s variety of sports offerings including Next Gen Stats, Twitch and Prime Video with a traditional NFL broadcast. That stream will be available here.