NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Saturday Cardinals-49ers Game to be Streamed on Amazon Prime, Twitch

In addition to the Phoenix-area Fox affiliate, the Arizona Cardinals game Saturday against San Francisco will be available nationally via stream through Amazon Prime and Twitch.
Author:
Publish date:

While the Cardinals game Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers can be watched on the local Fox affiliate KSAZ, those outside the Phoenix and San Francisco markets are able to watch the game only by streaming via Amazon Prime, Twitch and Amazon’s various platforms as part of the NFL Holiday Blitz on Prime Video.

In addition to being available to the more than 150 million paid Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide (excluding China, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Spain), fans without a Prime membership can sign up for a free 30-day trial by visiting here.

The Cardinals-49ers matchup will be the first NFL game to air exclusively on a national basis on Prime Video and Twitch.

The main broadcast feed will feature the CBS team of Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst) and Sherree Burruss (sideline).

Amazon also offers three alternate audio options in addition to the main feed of Catalon, Lofton and Burruss:

STORM & KRAMER

Play-By-Play: Hannah Storm

Analyst: Andrea Kremer

SCOUT'S FEED

Analyst: Daniel Jeremiah

Analyst: Bucky Brooks

Analyst: Joy Taylor

SPANISH LANGUAGE FEED

Play-By-Play: Jose Antonio Melian

Viewers using Amazon's platforms will be able to modify their streams using the service’s X-Ray feature for on-demand replays on Prime Video and overlays and live chat on Twitch.

Available pre-game via livestream on Twitch is "NFL Next Live" with Cari Champion, Chris Long and Andrew Hawkins, which gives fans a one-of-a-kind NFL broadcast that brings together Amazon’s variety of sports offerings including Next Gen Stats, Twitch and Prime Video with a traditional NFL broadcast. That stream will be available here.

USATSI_11803035_168386758_lowres
News

Saturday Cardinals-49ers Game to be Streamed on Amazon Prime, Twitch

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
News

Cardinals Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 16

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen shows up to mini camp at the Tempe training facility, Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
News

Josh Rosen Signed by 49ers as Backup QB Against Cardinals

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

How the Cardinals Second Matchup with 49ers is a lot Different

© Michael Chow/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Injury Report: Larry Fitzgerald, Haason Reddick Dealing with Injuries

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons (48) celebrates after the team stops the Eagles and forces a punt during the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
News

Simmons' Patience Rewarded with Increased Playing Time

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFC Pro Bowl Team Features Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Budda Baker

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Add S Chris Miller, CB Picasso Nelson Jr. to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) and linebacker Haason Reddick (43) sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the third quarter Dec. 20, 2020.
News

Allen Maximizes Snap Counts with Breakout Performance