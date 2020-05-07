Schedule Preview with 'Reveal' Hours Away: No Speculation Allowed

For several months, it has been known the Cardinals 2020 schedule features the usual home-and-home series with other teams in the NFC West; along with four games against the NFC East and AFC East and one each against the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions, the fourth-place teams from 2019 in the NFC South and North, respectively.

Later on Thursday, we will learn the projected dates of each game, as the NFL announces the full schedule for what it hopes will be a normal 16-game season that begins with the annual Thursday night opener Sept. 10.

For the Cardinals, the game against the Lions will be at home in State Farm Stadium, with the other seven featuring division teams San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams; plus the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Road games are against the NFC West teams: Dallas Cowboys; New York Giants; New England Patriots; New York Jets; and Carolina.

Last season, the Cardinals had one prime-time game on Thursday, Oct. 31 at home against the 49ers. It is expected that the acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, coupled with quarterback Kyler Murray entering his second season after being offensive rookie of the year, will result in additional exposure for the team on the national stage. That could result in a game on Monday Night Football as well as one of the higher-profile Sunday night games.

Notable is that the other two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2019 draft — the Giants’ Daniel Jones (sixth overall) and Washington’s Dwayne Haskins (15) – are both on this year’s schedule. From 2018, three of the four first-rounders are on the schedule, including Miami’s Josh Rosen, who was picked by the Cardinals with the 10th choice in the first round. It’s unknown whether Rosen will still be with the Dolphins when the two teams play, as Miami also has Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa (first round this year, fifth overall) on the roster.

The two others the Cardinals will face from that draft, barring injury, are Sam Darnold of the Jets and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

The NFL continues to plan for the 2020 season with the hope that none of the many contingencies being considered because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be necessary. And the league is trying to avoid the persistent speculation that exists.

In a communication to all 32 teams Wednesday that included a plan tentatively open facilities after May 15, commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, “The past few months have been among the most uncertain times that any of us has experienced. It is impossible to project what the next few months will bring. Uninformed commentary that speculates on how individual clubs or the league will address a range of hypothetical contingencies serves no constructive purpose and instead confuses our fans and business partners, complicates the operations of other clubs, and distracts from the careful planning that is needed right now.

“We will continue to work in a deliberate and thoughtful way to plan for the 2020 season, including with tomorrow’s schedule release, and we will be prepared to address any contingencies as they arise. Clubs should continue to direct questions and concerns to our office and not comment or speculate publicly.”

That, of course, leaves the speculation to us.