The Real Numbers: Taking a Deep Dive into Strength of Schedule Rankings
Howard Balzer
Telling the entire story is what everyone should always endeavor to do, and that is the goal here as we break down what’s truly noteworthy in the quest to analyze strength of schedule numbers.
To be sure, one overall drawback is basing it on last year’s records because we know how quickly things can change with teams from year to year. However, the reality is that’s all we have, so a deeper dive is required than merely regurgitating the overall percentages that are usually published.
Inherent in each team’s schedules are the six games played within the division and 10 out-of-division. Those figures often yield wildly different results.
Overall, the Cardinals are tied for eighth in the NFL for the most difficult schedule. But they are not alone in comparison to the other three NFC West teams. The San Francisco 49ers are fourth, Los Angeles Rams 10th and Seattle Seahawks tied for 13th.
Of course, a big reason the schedules on paper are difficult is because the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams won a total of 33 games and each team plays each other twice. The division’s 38 total wins is four more than the next best division, the NFC North. So, it’s no surprise that the Cardinals have the hardest in-division schedule of any team in the NFL with their opponents having won close to 70 percent of their games last season (.688). Staying with that theme, the Rams are third, the Seahawks sixth and the 49ers 12th.
It’s entirely flipped outside the division, one reason being that the NFC East is the conference division the NFC West is matched with this season. The four NFC East teams managed only 24 wins in 2019, and no other division had fewer than 30 victories.
The league ranks for non-division games has the 49ers (10th),largely because two of their games are against the first-place teams in the NFC North (Green Bay) and NFC South (New Orleans), with both winning 13 games last season. The Cardinals are 31st, the Rams 27th and the Seahawks 23rd.
Certainly, it’s fair to say the Cardinals’ schedule is a challenge. It’s also accurate to note that a big part of that is the strength of the division.
It’s also reality that if they win half their the division games this year after a 1-5 mark in 2019, they have to win six of the 10 other games to achieve a better than .500 record.
Following are the rankings of all 32 teams for all three strength-of-schedules discussed above. NFC West teams are in bold.
IN-DIVISION
1. Arizona .688
2. Detroit .646
3. L.A. Rams .615
4. Miami .604
5. Cincinnati .583
6. Seattle .573
7. Carolina .563
N.Y. Jets .563
9. Chicago .552
10. Jacksonville .542
L.A. Chargers .542
12. San Francisco .531
13. Atlanta .521
Indianapolis .521
Tampa Bay .521
16. Minnesota .510
17. Buffalo .500
Cleveland .500
Denver .500
Las Vegas .500
21. Tennessee .479
22. Houston .458
New England .458
Pittsburgh .458
25. Green Bay .448
26. Washington .438
27. N.Y. Giants .417
28. Kansas City .396
New Orleans .396
30. Baltimore .333
31. Dallas .333
32. Philadelphia .313
OUT OF DIVISION
1. Philadelphia .591
2. New England .584
3. Kansas City .563
4. Houston .553
5. New Orleans .547
6. Buffalo .541
7. Green Bay .538
8. Dallas .534
9. Atlanta .528
10. San Francisco .525
11. N.Y. Giants .522
12. Denver .519
Minnesota .519
14. N.Y. Jets .516
15. Tennessee .509
16. Baltimore .500
17. Las Vegas .494
18. Indianapolis .491
Tampa Bay .491
20. Miami .484
21. Chicago .481
Washington .481
23. Seattle .469
24. Jacksonville .466
25. Carolina .463
L.A. Chargers .463
27. L.A. Rams .456
Pittsburgh .456
29. Detroit .453
30. Cleveland .438
31. Arizona .416
32. Cincinnati .413
OVERALL
1. New England .537
2. N.Y. Jets .533
3. Miami .529
4. San Francisco .527
5. Atlanta .525
Buffalo .525
Detroit .525
8. Arizona .518
Houston .518
10. L.A. Rams .516
Minnesota .516
12. Denver .512
13. Chicago .508
Seattle .508
15. Green Bay .504
16. Indianapolis .502
Tampa Bay .502
18. Carolina .500
Kansas City .500
20. Tennessee .498
21. Las Vegas .496
22. Jacksonville .494
23. L.A. Chargers .492
24. New Orleans .490
25. Philadelphia .486
26. N.Y. Giants .482
27. Cincinnati .477
28. Washington .465
29. Cleveland .461
30. Dallas .459
31. Pittsburgh .457
32. Baltimore .438