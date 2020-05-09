The Real Numbers: Taking a Deep Dive into Strength of Schedule Rankings

Telling the entire story is what everyone should always endeavor to do, and that is the goal here as we break down what’s truly noteworthy in the quest to analyze strength of schedule numbers.

To be sure, one overall drawback is basing it on last year’s records because we know how quickly things can change with teams from year to year. However, the reality is that’s all we have, so a deeper dive is required than merely regurgitating the overall percentages that are usually published.

Inherent in each team’s schedules are the six games played within the division and 10 out-of-division. Those figures often yield wildly different results.

Overall, the Cardinals are tied for eighth in the NFL for the most difficult schedule. But they are not alone in comparison to the other three NFC West teams. The San Francisco 49ers are fourth, Los Angeles Rams 10th and Seattle Seahawks tied for 13th.

Of course, a big reason the schedules on paper are difficult is because the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams won a total of 33 games and each team plays each other twice. The division’s 38 total wins is four more than the next best division, the NFC North. So, it’s no surprise that the Cardinals have the hardest in-division schedule of any team in the NFL with their opponents having won close to 70 percent of their games last season (.688). Staying with that theme, the Rams are third, the Seahawks sixth and the 49ers 12th.

It’s entirely flipped outside the division, one reason being that the NFC East is the conference division the NFC West is matched with this season. The four NFC East teams managed only 24 wins in 2019, and no other division had fewer than 30 victories.

The league ranks for non-division games has the 49ers (10th),largely because two of their games are against the first-place teams in the NFC North (Green Bay) and NFC South (New Orleans), with both winning 13 games last season. The Cardinals are 31st, the Rams 27th and the Seahawks 23rd.

Certainly, it’s fair to say the Cardinals’ schedule is a challenge. It’s also accurate to note that a big part of that is the strength of the division.

It’s also reality that if they win half their the division games this year after a 1-5 mark in 2019, they have to win six of the 10 other games to achieve a better than .500 record.

Following are the rankings of all 32 teams for all three strength-of-schedules discussed above. NFC West teams are in bold.

IN-DIVISION

1. Arizona .688

2. Detroit .646

3. L.A. Rams .615

4. Miami .604

5. Cincinnati .583

6. Seattle .573

7. Carolina .563

N.Y. Jets .563

9. Chicago .552

10. Jacksonville .542

L.A. Chargers .542

12. San Francisco .531

13. Atlanta .521

Indianapolis .521

Tampa Bay .521

16. Minnesota .510

17. Buffalo .500

Cleveland .500

Denver .500

Las Vegas .500

21. Tennessee .479

22. Houston .458

New England .458

Pittsburgh .458

25. Green Bay .448

26. Washington .438

27. N.Y. Giants .417

28. Kansas City .396

New Orleans .396

30. Baltimore .333

31. Dallas .333

32. Philadelphia .313

OUT OF DIVISION

1. Philadelphia .591

2. New England .584

3. Kansas City .563

4. Houston .553

5. New Orleans .547

6. Buffalo .541

7. Green Bay .538

8. Dallas .534

9. Atlanta .528

10. San Francisco .525

11. N.Y. Giants .522

12. Denver .519

Minnesota .519

14. N.Y. Jets .516

15. Tennessee .509

16. Baltimore .500

17. Las Vegas .494

18. Indianapolis .491

Tampa Bay .491

20. Miami .484

21. Chicago .481

Washington .481

23. Seattle .469

24. Jacksonville .466

25. Carolina .463

L.A. Chargers .463

27. L.A. Rams .456

Pittsburgh .456

29. Detroit .453

30. Cleveland .438

31. Arizona .416

32. Cincinnati .413

OVERALL

1. New England .537

2. N.Y. Jets .533

3. Miami .529

4. San Francisco .527

5. Atlanta .525

Buffalo .525

Detroit .525

8. Arizona .518

Houston .518

10. L.A. Rams .516

Minnesota .516

12. Denver .512

13. Chicago .508

Seattle .508

15. Green Bay .504

16. Indianapolis .502

Tampa Bay .502

18. Carolina .500

Kansas City .500

20. Tennessee .498

21. Las Vegas .496

22. Jacksonville .494

23. L.A. Chargers .492

24. New Orleans .490

25. Philadelphia .486

26. N.Y. Giants .482

27. Cincinnati .477

28. Washington .465

29. Cleveland .461

30. Dallas .459

31. Pittsburgh .457

32. Baltimore .438