Cardinals-Seahawks Rescheduled to Sunday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals will get a second consecutive prime time matchup this week.

Their Week 7 home game against the Seattle Seahawks was rescheduled Thursday from the Sunday afternoon slot into Sunday Night Football on NBC at 5:20 p.m. Arizona time, the team announced. This comes after the Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

The Sunday prime time slot was originally planned for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers road game in Las Vegas against the Raiders, but five Vegas offensive linemen are self-isolating after being in close contact with right tackle Trent Brown, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday.

That matchup was moved up to 1:05 p.m. PST time slot, so if it ends up getting postponed, the NFL doesn’t lose a prime time game.

This is the first time the Cardinals will play on Sunday Night Football since Oct. 23, 2016, which ironically was also a home game against the Seahawks. That was the lowest-scoring game in SNF history as the two sides tied 6-6 after each teams' kickers missed field goals within 30 yards in overtime.

That game also marked the last time Arizona had prime time games in consecutive weeks, as they faced the New York Jets on the Monday prior. Arizona won that game in blowout fashion as well, 28-3.

This will be the sixth prime time matchup between the Cardinals and Seahawks in the past eight seasons, the third on Sunday night with the series an even 1-1-1.

This is the 10th appearance for the Cardinals on Sunday Night Football and they are 5-3-1 in those games.

This game has playoff implications for both teams. Seattle is currently 5-0 and coming off a bye while holding onto the top seed in the NFC West. Arizona, meanwhile, is 4-2, in an estimated playoff spot and climbing in the division rankings. Seattle is the only team above .500 that the Cardinals will have faced after Sunday, so this could be a measuring stick for how they compare to other playoff contenders in the division and NFC as a whole.