Cardinals Preparing for Slumping Seahawks Rushing Attack

Howard Balzer

The Seattle Seahawks have lost three of their last four games, a streak that began when the Cardinals came from behind in Week 7 to beat them in overtime, 37-34.

Most of the narrative has pointed to the play of quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been responsible for 10 turnovers in the three defeats, along with the team’s defense.

However, escaping significant scrutiny has been the disappearance of a running game that has likely contributed to Wilson putting more on his own shoulders.

While Wilson and the team’s defense was often credited for their championship runs in 2013 and 2014, running back Marshawn Lynch was also a major ingredient in that success. Following Lynch’s departure, the Seahawks remained good, but not great.

So, yes, in a passing league, being able to run remains important.

In that Week 7 loss to the Cardinals, in which the Seahawks led 27-17 at halftime but scored only seven more points in a game that went to overtime, running back Chris Carson left the game prior to halftime with a foot injury.

At that point, Carson had 323 rushing yards for the season and was averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

In the last three games since, a combination of Travis Homer, Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas have combined for 153 yards on 48 carries (3.2 average) and the running backs’ top total in a game has been 52. Carson had 34 yards on five runs in the first half against the Cardinals. In the second half and overtime of that game, Homer and Carlos Hyde totaled 41 yards on 13 attempts.

Asked about not having Carson over the last 14 quarters, head coach Pete Carroll said, “It has been a big impact and the fact that Carlos Hyde hasn’t been around as well. He tweaked his [hamstring] in overtime (against the Cardinals). We haven’t had those guys. We entered the season with those guys as our 1-2 and wanted to pound away. It affects you.”

This week in practice, Carson was limited Tuesday and Hyde had full participation.

For his part, Wilson acknowledged having to make “clearer decisions,” but he’s certainly not the only quarterback who has ever tried to put a team on his back because of problems elsewhere and had negative results.

He said this week, “You may slip and fall a little bit. You’ve got to just keep climbing. I think Vince Lombardi said something about that one time. I think he talked about the man who’s on top of the mountain didn’t just get there. It’s true. I think that as a team, there’s always challenges. The guys that can keep getting up and keep swinging, those are the players and those are the teams that keep overcoming. What I do know about myself is I’m an overcomer. I’ve been doubted before. One thing about me is I’m going to keep swinging.”

