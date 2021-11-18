Sean Harlow Stepping In, Showing Out for Cardinals Offensive Line

It was almost the end of a football career.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sean Harlow opened up to media members this week on his journey as a big man in the NFL.

Harlow initially entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2017 by the Atlanta Falcons. However, Harlow didn't play in his first NFL game until the 2019 season after bouncing up and down the practice squads of Atlanta and Indianapolis.

Even in his first appearance on the field, Harlow played just one offensive snap.

The entire 2020 season was spent on the practice squad before eventually being let go. Harlow signed a futures contract with Arizona in January of this year.

Harlow's opportunity would come only if injuries along the Cardinals' talented offensive line piled up. That's precisely what happened, as Harlow has played in 227 snaps this season, lining up at both guard spots, center, and even playing the role of emergency long snapper. That happened against San Francisco when Aaron Brewer suffered a broken forearm and Harlow had one snap on a punt.

“I’ve practiced it on the side. I’ve never done it really, but be ready when you're called," said Harlow. "I was hoping it didn’t go over his head, and it didn’t so it worked out.”

"He has been huge,” said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. “To be able to have a guy that can play guard and can play center at a high level has just been tremendous."

Harlow is having the time of his life, he says. The Cardinals are 8-2 and have utilized his talents more than Harlow could have imagined.

"This year’s been great,” said Harlow.

“Honestly, I was probably done with football if it didn’t work out here. It's been four years of battling, battling, battling and I never saw the field. It really shot my confidence, to be honest. Kugs (offensive line coach Sean Kugler) and Kliff really believe in me and let me roll and go play and have fun. It’s really rekindled my love for the game.

"I’m not thinking about going forward, just be where your feet are as they say. Take it one day at a time. But this year’s been great. The last four years have been rough, especially mentally. It’s been a great experience, I’m happy, I’m loving football again and it’s fun to go play.”

Mental health is a subject not often talked about openly at the NFL level, yet Harlow says through his dark times, what kept him going was his self-belief.

He said, "It's believing in myself, you know? I never got this opportunity. And I had seen so many people who did get their opportunities, before me and I was like, damn, I could do that. I could do that. And they go in, they play fine. I'm like, I just gotta get my opportunity. It was just believing in myself, I put in so much work, this is what I've been wanting to do forever. I started playing this game at seven (years old) because I loved the game. It was fun. It still is."

When asked about the conversations he had with the team when first signing with Arizona, Harlow points out a conversation with Kugler.

"The biggest thing I remember talking to Kugs the first time, he just said you're going to get a real opportunity here," he said. "And you know, that could be coach talk. It could be not, but it's turned out to be true. And they truly have given me an opportunity to go prove myself and that's all I could ask for and I'm really grateful for it."

Harlow says if his opportunity wouldn't have panned out with the Cardinals, he would have gone and found a "big-boy job" somewhere (if being an NFL player isn't considered that, we're now deeply curious.)

"So that was kind of always my goal was to get here (in the NFL) and play football. My mom was a school teacher and I didn't want to be a school teacher. So yeah, this is really my goal as a little kid," Harlow said.

"I remember like, fourth grade, (being asked) what do you guys want to do? And, you know, 'I want to play football or baseball' or whatever. Teacher's like, 'Oh, we live in a (town) population of 50,000 people. No one's gone to the league.'

"Well, someone's got to. But yeah, I don't know. I mean, that's something I would have figured out, I would have networked and picked up the pieces. But I'm glad I'm not there."

The Cardinals are sure glad Harlow isn't there, either.