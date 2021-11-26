Arizona Cardinals Justin Murray Done for Season

The practice period expired for Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray, and he will be on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Justin Murray’s season is over.

Thursday was not one of thanks for the Cardinals offensive lineman as his practice period expired, making him ineligible to play for the remainder of the season.

Murray, who started 12 games at right tackle for the Cardinals in 2019 and seven in 2020 at right guard, has seen his 2021 season compromised by injuries.

He was sidelined in practice in training camp by an undisclosed injury from Aug. 10 until Aug. 23, but was healthy when the season opened. He played in the first two games of the season and started at right guard in Week 3 against Jacksonville, but suffered a back injury late in the second quarter.

Inactive the following week, Murray was then placed on reserve/injured Oct. 7, but was back at practice when he was designated for return on Nov. 4. That began a 21-day period where he could practice. However, his presence on the field was short-lived.

Murray suffered a setback and missed practice time during Weeks 10 and 11, leading to the end of the 21 days Thursday. He will now remain on reserve/injured until the 2021 season ends.

Murray has been a versatile player since coming to the Cardinals on waivers from the Raiders on Sept. 1, 2019. He was thrust into the starting lineup at right tackle when Marcus Gilbert suffered a torn ACL a few days before the season opener. He played 845 snaps (91%) that season.

In 2020, an injury to J.R. Sweezy resulted in Murray starting seven games and playing 603 snaps (66%) during the season. He was expected to compete for the starting job at right guard this season, but the camp injury affected those hopes.

Josh Jones opened the season as the starter, but in Week 3, Murray was the right guard when Jones slid to right tackle with Kelvin Beachum (ribs) out. Jones has experienced some inconsistent play and Max Garcia has been the right guard in two of the last three games.