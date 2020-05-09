Cardinals One of Two Teams with Three Consecutive 2020 Road Games

In putting together the jigsaw puzzle that is the NFL schedule, the one thing the league tries to avoid is having teams play three consecutive road games.

It is usually unavoidable for one or two teams, and this year the Cardinals and New Orleans Saints drew the short straws.

In Week 4-6 (Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and Oct. 19), the Cardinals will play at Carolina, the N.Y. Jets and Dallas on Monday Night Football.

The Saints are at Denver, Atlanta and Philadelphia in Weeks 12-14 (Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13).

Last season, Philadelphia was the only team with three straight road games. The Eagles lost the first two at Minnesota and Dallas, then defeated Buffalo.

Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, “I like the schedule. I like the way it lays out.”

Bidwill also revealed the team will likely stay on the East coast between those road games against Carolina and the Jets. Five years ago, the Cardinals stayed at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia between road games in Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Bidwill told the team website, “We will look at The Greenbrier; we will look at some other places too. We’re going to analyze that as we get deeper into the details. It’s exciting to try and minimize that East coast, three-hour time change and the long flights. Having those two back to back are great.”

Last season, there were three teams that had long stretches away from home because of international games.

*The Chargers played at home on Nov. 3 and didn’t have their next home game until Dec. 15. In between were games at Oakland and in Mexico City against Kansas City, which was followed by their bye and games at Denver and Jacksonville. They were 4-5 when the trips began, then lost the first three before defeating the Jaguars and finished the season 5-11.

*Similarly, the Raiders played a Sept. 15 home game and weren’t home again until Nov. 3. They played at Minnesota, at Indianapolis and in London against the Bears, followed by their bye and games at Green Bay and Houston. They were 2-3 in those games.

*Finally, the Rams had games at Atlanta and against Cincinnati in London before their bye and then at Pittsburgh. They were home Oct. 13 and not home again until Nov. 17. The Rams were 2-1 in those games.

There are no situations like those in 2020 with international games being shelved because of the novel and emerging coronavirus.