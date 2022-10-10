Seahawks-Cardinals May Change Start Time on Sunday

On Monday, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters the upcoming game with the Arizona Cardinals may have a different starting time.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport added further information, suggesting only the start time would change.

The Seattle Mariners are set to play in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros next Sunday, as they're playing in their first postseason in 21 years.

Both games are set to be played in Seattle on Sunday.

The Cardinals are set to play just two games before 1 PM local time, both times as road opponents vs. Minnesota and Atlanta.

Both Arizona and Seattle are 2-3 after five weeks of play.

