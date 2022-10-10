Skip to main content

Seahawks-Cardinals May Change Start Time on Sunday

The start time of the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals may be moved to accomodate the Seattle Mariners.

On Monday, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters the upcoming game with the Arizona Cardinals may have a different starting time. 

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport added further information, suggesting only the start time would change. 

The Seattle Mariners are set to play in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros next Sunday, as they're playing in their first postseason in 21 years. 

Both games are set to be played in Seattle on Sunday.  

The Cardinals are set to play just two games before 1 PM local time, both times as road opponents vs. Minnesota and Atlanta. 

Both Arizona and Seattle are 2-3 after five weeks of play. 

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Frustrations Rise Over Home Struggles

Antoine Wesley Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Maxx Williams Re-Signed to Practice Squad

Steve Wilks Named Interim Head Coach in Carolina

Cardinals Open as Betting Favorites Over Seahawks

Evaluating Snap Counts From Cardinals-Eagles

Kliff, Kyler Discuss Late Game Slide Debacle

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler
Analysis

Frustrations at Home Continues to Haunt Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Week

By Donnie Druin
Maxx Williams
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Re-Sign Maxx Williams to Practice Squad

By Donnie Druin
Steve Wilks
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Former Cardinals Steve Wilks, Al Holcomb Take Over in Carolina

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Open as Betting Favorites Over Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Analysis

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Eagles

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Discuss Slide Decision

By Ryan Sanudo
Eno Benjamin
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals Loss to Eagles

By Donnie Druin