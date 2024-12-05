Seahawks Get Boost Ahead of Cardinals Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are set to play a massively important matchup at State Farm Stadium in Week 14, and the away team just got a boost on the defensive side of the ball.
The Seahawks are activating Uchenna Nwosu from injured reserve.
More from their official team site:
"Nwosu, one of Seattle's top defensive players over the past two seasons prior to suffering a season-ending pectoral injury midway through last season, was activated from injured reserve Thursday, clearing the way for him to return for Seattle's Week 14 game against Arizona.
"This is the second time this season Nwosu has had to work his way back from injury, having missed the first four games of the season due to a knee injury suffered in Seattle's preseason finale. Unfortunately for Nwosu and the Seahawks, that return was short-lived, as he suffered a thigh injury in his first game back."
Nwosu had 9.5 sacks last year for Seattle and could provide even more help for a Seahawks defense that allowed just six points to Kyler Murray and the rest of Arizona's offense just two weeks ago.
“I think they're playing with a lot of swag right now. Their confidence is through the roof. They're making plays, they're playing fast. Obviously, a new coach, first year, but (has had) a lot of success," Murray said of Seattle, who the Cardinals trail by one game in the NFC West.
"We just played them a couple weeks ago. I think it's a divisional opponent, there's going to be a lot of emotion. It just comes down to execution. We can't allow the highs and lows of the emotions and the situation of the game and whatnot to affect how we communicate and execute.”
We'll see what Nwosu brings to Arizona on Sunday.