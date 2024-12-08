Report: Seahawks Not Worried About Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr.
GLENDALE -- The Seattle Seahawks have their hands full when it comes to the Arizona Cardinals - though star rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't exactly at the top of their list.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler previewed today's matchup live from State Farm Stadium and revealed the following:
"Both sides are expecting a chippy affair with the division potentially on the line. I spoke with Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson, who said, 'this is basically like the second round of a street fight. No surprises here, we know exactly we're trying to do with scheme. It depends on who's tougher and who executes.'
"Now, the Seahawks defense has been pretty hot the last three weeks and I'm told they're focused on tight end Trey McBride and running back James Conner atop the scouting report - not necessarily Marvin Harrison Jr. - safety Julian Love told me that Harrison's an immense talent, but he hasn't been fully unlocked in this offense yet - so he could have some one-on-one opportunities today with Kyler Murray."
The approach makes sense, as McBride and Conner have been Arizona's top two weapons this season on the offensive side of the ball.
In Arizona's 16-6 loss to the Seahawks in Week 12, Harrison had just three receptions for 47 yards. Though Harrison does have seven receiving touchdowns, his overall body of work has been labeled as disappointing by some due to inconsistent opportunities.
Previously this week, Kyler Murray spoke maximizing the relationship he had with Harrison:
“A lot, that’s exciting and also frustrating when it comes to both of our expectations for each other together. Rookie year, you're trying to get better each and every week. I'm not in his mind. That's where the communication comes in to see what he's thinking, what he's feeling, what he's seeing, allowing the game to slow down. There's also an element of what he's getting in the room versus what Kyler wants. We just have to get on the same page. We just have to continue to get on the same page, continue to allow him to play fast. I have no worries about Marv. Again, it's my job to get him the rock. (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) and ‘Izzy’ (QB Coach Israel Woolfork) are doing a great job with him. And (Passing Game Coordinator) Drew Terrell obviously, building plays and scheming him up. We just have to continue to get better.”
We'll see if more opportunities will open up for the rookie receiver, though Seattle clearly doesn't have him as priority number one.