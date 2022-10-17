Skip to main content

Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter

The Seattle Seahawks had some fun on Twitter after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

The internet has not been a kind place for the Arizona Cardinals since losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. 

Embarrassing might not be a strong enough word to describe the team's 2-4 start to the season, and a loss that involved just three points from Arizona's offense against one of the worst defenses in the league may have been the final straw for plenty in the Red Sea. 

The Cardinals have already dipped from the city of Seattle, but the Seahawks managed to get one more dig at the team on Twitter before the day was over:

Seahawks Troll Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals on Twitter

The Seahawks took a page out of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's book, as the scene is set to the famous picture of Kingsbury at his home during the 2020 NFL Draft when the event was held virtually. 

Of course, this version as Seahawks coach Pete Carroll chilling on the coach, although a few different easter eggs can be found in the picture. 

If you look closely at the laptop, you'll see a picture of Kyler Murray's neon green outfit he wore last week vs. Philadelphia. On the monitors you'll see the 'DOUBLE XP" joke that takes a jab at Murray's connection with gaming and a joke/theory/study (whatever you want to call it) that shows his numbers are worse on Call of Duty's double XP weekends. 

Floating in the sky you can also find the weird L the Cardinals used last year when they won in Chicago, a meme they tried to execute but failed horribly. 

Surely there's a few more references we're not catching at the moment, but indeed a 10/10 troll job by the Seahawks' Twitter account. 

