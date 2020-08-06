AllCardinals
Camp Look: Secondary Led by Patrick Peterson, Budda Baker

Howard Balzer

Second in a Cardinals unit analysis series as on-field training camp work approaches, following special teams.

SECONDARY

Projected starters: CB Patrick Peterson, CB Robert Alford, S Budda Baker, S Jalen Thompson

Solid backups/special teams: CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Chris Jones, CB Kevin Peterson, S Deionte Thompson, S Charles Washington, S Chris Banjo, S Kentrell Brice

On the bubble: CB Jalen Davis, CB Duke Thomas, CB Zane Lewis, CB Jace Whittaker

Patrick Peterson, or, as most of his teammates call him, Pat P, could hold the key to the performance of this unit. It’s been well-chronicled how his six-game suspension last season, coupled with being in the first year of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s system, resulted in some spotty play. But he began developing comfort late in the year, as the entire defense did, and a bigger leap is important this season.

As head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week, “I know he's on a mission. And I love that he has a chip on his shoulder. He knows how good he can be. And that's his expectation at all times. So I'm fired up to watch him play this year.”

Perhaps just as important for the cornerback unit is the return of Robert Alford, who missed the entire 2019 season. Those absences gave Byron Murphy more experience than he likely would have gained, which bodes well for the present and future. Chris Jones and Kevin Peterson might contend for scrimmage work in sub-packages. Zane Lewis is an undrafted free agent to watch closely, especially considering practice squads will have 16 players this season.

At safety, depth could be an issue, which led to the Cardinals recently signing the veteran Kentrell Brice and waiving undrafted free agent Reggie Floyd. Budda Baker is set as one starter with the rising Jalen Thompson most likely the other. Deionte Thompson could also challenge for a scrimmage role along with Chris Banjo and Charles Washington, who are mostly special-teams standouts.

Next up: LINEBACKERS

